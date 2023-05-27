Kanpur-Delhi flight soon! Scindia confirms new route – Know all about aviation revolution in Uttar Pradesh

People of Kanpur would be able to fly to Delhi very soon. The news was confirmed by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. While at present, there are 11 airports functioning across the state, the Narendra Modi government plans to open 11 more airports in a period of next three years, Scindia said at the inauguration of a new terminal at Kanpur Airport.

So far, the government has already announced 59 air routes. There is a vision for 122 more routes that will increase the connectivity across the state. In near future, Kanpur will have smooth air connectivity with cities such as Aligarh, Moradabad, Pantnagar and Shravasti. In the next phase of development, Saharanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Moradabad, Aligarh, Shravasti will get airport facilities, Scindia further added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the launch, hailed Kanpur’s rich cultural heritage. Talking about city’s contribution in industrial revolution, CM Yogi Said that Kanpur played a key role in expanding the reach and connectivity of modern-day work ecosystem with other regions. Kanpur has been a beacon of prosperity and progress for several decades now, the Chief Minister said.

The new terminal is almost 16 times bigger than the old building and was built at a cost of Rs 150 crore. While the old terminal could handle a traffic of just 50 flyers during peak hours, the new terminal can handle nearly 400 passengers. The facade of the Kanpur Airport’s new terminal will have a temple architecture inspired by JK Temple of the city.

Also Read Air India relaxes privilege leave norm for staff approaching retirement

Soon, the new Kanpur airport terminal will be handlining 10 lakh flyers. This will have a very good impact in terms of both connectivity and air traffic in not just Kanpur but as many as eight nearby districts, the aviation minister added.

Airport in Ayodhya

Scindia also spoke about the airport plans in temple city of Ayodhya. Setting a deadline, the minister said that Ayodhya will get an airport in next 1.5 years. He also touched upon the progress of upcoming Jewar Airport. He said that the Noida airport as it is commonly known will be competing with aviation facilities in cities such as Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.