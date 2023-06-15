scorecardresearch
Jettwings Airways plans to operate regional flights in Northeast

The Guwahati-based airline now awaits other regulatory approvals and an AOC (Air Operator Certificate) from the DGCA.

Written by FE Bureau
The airline has kept an initial capital expenditure of about Rs 100 crore and will operate flights on two Embraer E-175 aircraft with dual class configuration offering both business class and premium economy options.

Upcoming airline Jettwings Airways on Wednesday said it plans to start regional flight services in the Northeast by the end of the year with a fleet of two aircraft.

Accordingly, the airline has received the Centre’s NOC (no objection certificate) to operate scheduled commuter air transport services. The Guwahati-based airline now awaits other regulatory approvals and an AOC (Air Operator Certificate) from the DGCA.

Talking to FE, Jettwings Airways chairman Sanjive Narain said in the second phase of expansion, the airline will offer flights from Guwahati to other destinations across the country.

“We are getting good roads and train connectivity in the Northeast but air travel will still remain the fastest and most convenient mode of transportation in the region due to its terrain,” Narain told FE.

He told FE that the airline also plans to deploy choppers to connect various locations in the Northeast.

Besides, the airline plans to lease aircraft from GIFT City in Gujarat which should cut down its lease rentals by 10-18%.

Further, it wants to participate in the Centre’s UDAN regional air connectivity scheme. The airline also plans to offer a loyalty programme to reward frequent flyers.

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 00:45 IST

