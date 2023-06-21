Investments in aviation will have multiplier effect: Scindia

Hailing one of the largest-ever aircraft order of 500 narrow body planes by IndiGo from Airbus, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that investment in the sector has a multiplier effect and every dollar invested yields results that are three times higher in terms of growth.

“This landmark transaction comes very close on the heels of the Air India order of 470 aircraft — 250 with Airbus and 220 with Boeing. India has set another landmark with this largest-ever recorded order by a carrier with any aircraft manufacturer in the world,” Scindia said.

“Not only is the airline sector growing from a fleet size of 400 in 2014, we have witnessed a 75% growth. We have witnessed the birth of many countrywide carriers, regional carriers and many others. But we have also witnessed orders being placed by the foremost carriers, which are greater than the size of India’s total fleet,” Scindia said.

He said as the carriers are looking at expanding their fleet over the next seven to ten years, the Centre is looking at expanding the infrastructure. The multi-billion-dollar IndiGo-Airbus deal comes less than five months after Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft with Airbus and Boeing.