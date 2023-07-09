scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Interest payment row: SpiceJet official says confident of resolving issues through talks with Maran

The airline remains optimistic that a satisfactory resolution can be achieved through dialogue

Written by FE Online
SpiceJet interest payment issue, SpiceJet to resolve issue with Kalanithi Maran, resolve issue with Kalanithi Maran and Kal Airways
The airline reaffirmed its commitment to seeking a mutually agreeable settlement with the concerned parties. (Image/PTI)

SpiceJet, in the midst of a legal battle with media baron Kalanidhi Maran and his company Kal Airways over an arbitral award, expressed confidence on Saturday that the issues could be resolved through negotiations. This comes a day after the Supreme Court denied SpiceJet’s request for additional time to make interest payments related to the Rs 578 crore arbitral award.

According to an airline official, the case and final order are still pending before the Delhi High Court, clarifying that the Rs 380 crore represents only the deposit amount. The official further stated that SpiceJet is actively engaged in discussions with Kalanidhi Maran and KAL Airways to reach a full and final settlement regarding the interest amount.

Also Read

The airline remains optimistic that a satisfactory resolution can be achieved through dialogue, citing successful settlements with numerous partners in the past. Earlier in the case, the Delhi High Court had directed SpiceJet to immediately deposit Rs 75 crore as interest on the arbitral award owed to Maran and Kal Airways.

Also Read

In response to the developments, SpiceJet released a statement asserting that the dispute revolves around the payment of interest on an already settled principal amount of Rs 578 crore. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to seeking a mutually agreeable settlement with the concerned parties.

More Stories on
aviation news
SpiceJet

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 09-07-2023 at 13:18 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS