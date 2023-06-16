scorecardresearch
Indulge in inflight delights: Akasa Air takes gastronomy to new heights, launches refreshed in-flight food menu with 60+ options

Akasa Air has introduced a new menu with 60 food and beverage options for in-flight meals. The menu was curated by chefs from across India and has non-vegetarian, vegan, and healthy options.

Written by FE Online
Akasa Air
Akasa Air 's new menu has more than 60 meal options to choose from, which the airline said are a mix of healthy meals, festive favorites, gourmet and fusion meals. (Photo Credits: PTI)

India’s Akasa Air soared to new heights with a remarkable gastronomic revelation this Friday. The domestic airline unveiled a harmonious symphony of culinary marvels, a lavish mosaic of 60 irresistible food and beverage offerings, meticulously crafted under the masterful guidance of inflight meal service Café Akasa.

Since taking flight for the first time in August 2022, this carrier has consistently catered to the discerning tastes of its passengers and the ever-evolving world of epicurean indulgence. With the collaborative efforts of chefs from all over the country, their splendid new menu now satisfies the cravings of meat lovers, vegans, and health enthusiasts alike.

Fancy a croissant mid-air?

The new menu will have over 60 meal options, including – avocado and tomato croissants, chicken tikka mint mayo & capsicum in chutney pinwheel among others.

While talking about the development, Belson Coutinho, Akasa Air’s co-founder, said, “India is a melting pot of various cultures, and this reflects in our gastronomical landscape as well. We have refreshed our menu in response to the resounding, positive feedback from our customers.”

Additionally, Café Akasa is also going to offer a pre-selection of cakes on its menu for flyers who want to celebrate special occasions at 30,000 feet above the ground.

Keeping it green

The airline also announced that the packaging of all perishable meals is 100 per cent recyclable and is made from paper sourced from sustainably grown crops. Moreover, the wooden cutlery onboard Akasa Air is also biodegradable.

Since its inception, Akasa Air has been coming up with innovative and interesting culinary developments. Earlier, during popular festivals and special occasions, the airline had launched specially curated festive meals, which were inspired by regional delicacies.

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 17:24 IST

