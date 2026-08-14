Vijayawada’s air network has expanded with IndiGo connecting the city with Varanasi and Kolkata. The newly launched service will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with Varanasi serving as the intermediate stop between Vijayawada and Kolkata.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry launched the new services on Thursday. The launch ceremony was held at Vijayawada International Airport, with the Union minister and others joining virtually

Vijayawada-Varanasi-Kolkata flights: Check timings

According to PTI, Flight 6E6501 departs Kolkata at 2:10 pm, reaches Varanasi at 3:55 pm and subsequently arrives in Vijayawada at 5:50 pm.

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On the return leg, Flight 6E6502 leaves Vijayawada at 6:20 pm, arrives in Varanasi at 8:15 pm and then continues to Kolkata, reaching the city at 10:15 pm.

Officials from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said the services will operate three days a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The airport authority said the inaugural operations witnessed a “strong passenger response”. On the first day, 89 passengers arrived in Vijayawada from Varanasi, while 129 passengers travelled from Vijayawada to Varanasi, according to a press release cited by PTI.

Truly delighted to launch direct air connectivity between Vijayawada and Varanasi, strengthening pilgrimage tourism between the divine shrines of Sri Kanaka Durga Amma and Baba Kashi Vishwanath.



Also, happy to share that, following the inauguration of ASR Bhogapuram Airport by… pic.twitter.com/ThlLnzbGIP — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) August 13, 2026

New flight to strengthen pilgrimage connectivity

Naidu, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said he was delighted to launch direct air connectivity between Vijayawada and Varanasi.

The minister said the new service would help in “strengthening pilgrimage tourism” between the shrines of Sri Kanaka Durga Amma and Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

Balashowry said the connectivity would benefit people in Andhra Pradesh travelling to Varanasi and Kolkata for spiritual, commercial, educational, medical and tourism purposes, according to PTI.

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Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath said the Varanasi service fulfilled a long-standing demand of local residents.

Pune, Ahmedabad and Cochin flights could be next

Vijayawada could get more flight connections in the coming period. Naidu said services to Pune, Ahmedabad and Cochin would be added soon, according to PTI.

Balashowry also urged the minister to introduce a direct international flight between Vijayawada and Dubai, along with a Vijayawada-Cochi service.

He said a Dubai flight would make international travel easier for people in Andhra Pradesh and provide better onward connectivity to regions including Africa, the Americas and Europe via Dubai.

Hub-and-Spoke operations planned for Vijayawada

Naidu also announced plans to introduce Hub-and-Spoke operations, under which Vijayawada airport would function as a spoke connected to major international hub airports, according to PTI.

Under the proposed arrangement, passengers would be able to complete customs and immigration formalities at Vijayawada before transferring to connecting flights at hub airports.

The minister also said efforts were underway to complete Vijayawada’s new integrated terminal building at the earliest, with its design reflecting local art and culture.

Separately, Naidu said in his X post that work on the new airport terminals at Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Kadapa is nearing completion.

Naidu also spoke about plans for future seaplane operations at Prakasam Barrage, Srisailam, Hussain Sagar and Nagarjuna Sagar.