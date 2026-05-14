Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were hit by adverse weather conditions on Wednesday, prompting airline major IndiGo to issue a travel advisory for passengers amid delays and extended waiting times.

In a post shared on X, the airline said flight services to and from the national capital were being impacted due to inclement weather conditions. “We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience,” IndiGo said in the advisory.

The airline also urged passengers to keep checking the latest flight status before heading to the airport. “Our crew and ground teams are there to support you and ensure your wait is as comfortable as possible,” the airline added, while assuring travellers that efforts were underway to minimise disruptions.

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Yellow alert for Delhi-NCR

The weather disturbance comes as the India Meteorological Department’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi issued a yellow alert for Delhi and adjoining areas for May 13 and May 14.

According to the forecast, Delhi-NCR may witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places during the period. The IMD also predicted a spell of very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for the national capital late on May 13 and into the early hours of May 14.

Rain, thunderstorms likely on May 14

The weather office further said partly cloudy skies are likely over Delhi on May 14, with chances of very light rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Wind speeds during thunderstorms could range between 30 kmph and 50 kmph.

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As per the IMD forecast, Delhi’s maximum temperature on May 14 is expected to remain between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could settle between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. On May 13, the city recorded a maximum temperature of around 39.2 degrees Celsius.

The RWFC’s warning bulletin also showed that Delhi falls under the yellow alert category for thunderstorms and gusty winds for both May 13 and May 14, while heatwave conditions may return to isolated parts of northwest India later in the week.