IndiGo on Tuesday issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling through Bengaluru, saying poor weather conditions had temporarily disrupted flight operations and caused delays at the airport. In a post on X, the airline said, “Bad weather conditions over Bangalore had led to temporary disruptions in flight operations.” It added that although the situation was improving, flight movement had not fully normalised yet.

Bengaluru weather leads to IndiGo flight disruptions

According to the airline, “While the weather is gradually easing, some airside congestion remains.” IndiGo said aircraft movements were picking up again, but only as conditions permitted. The airline sought to reassure passengers that the situation was being handled closely and asked them to stay updated through official channels.

Travel Advisory Bad weather conditions over Bangalore had led to temporary disruptions in flight operations. While the weather is gradually easing, some airside congestion remains. We assure you that flight movements are steadily resuming as conditions permit. Stay informed… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 17, 2026

In its advisory, IndiGo said, “We assure you that flight movements are steadily resuming as conditions permit. Stay informed on the latest updates through our website and app.” The carrier also highlighted the role of its airport and inflight staff during the disruption, saying, “Our dedicated on-ground teams and crew onboard are fully engaged in assisting you and ensuring your comfort during this wait.”

The airline further said it was continuing to watch the situation closely and remained hopeful of smoother operations soon.

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IndiGo announces loyalty programme expansion

A day before issuing the weather-related advisory, IndiGo had announced a separate customer-focused initiative in partnership with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL). The domestic carrier said the tie-up would allow members of its loyalty programme, BlueChip, to earn rewards on duty-free shopping at Adani-managed airports.

Under the arrangement, travellers will get five IndiGo BluChips for every Rs 100 spent on duty-free products pre-booked through Adani’s platform. Passengers can browse, reserve and pay online before departure and later collect the items at the airport.

AAHL operates airports in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad. At present, duty-free purchases under the programme are available at Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Lucknow airports, with expansion planned for Guwahati and Navi Mumbai.