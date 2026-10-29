IndiGo is likely to raise fares to offset soaring fuel costs after the airline reported its third consecutive quarterly loss, despite a sharp increase in revenue and operating earnings that beat Bloomberg estimates.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country’s largest airline, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,879 crore in the July-September quarter, narrowing 27.2% from Rs 2,582 crore a year earlier. The loss was lower than Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 2,063 crore, largely due to a decline in foreign exchange losses.

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“We have no choice but to look to increase fares in an effort to offset some of the very significant increase that we have seen in fuel price,” CEO Willie Walsh said, signalling that passengers could face higher ticket prices.

Revenue from operations rose 25.9% year-on-year to Rs 23,364 crore from Rs 18,555 crore, exceeding Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 22,988 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) surged 229.1% to Rs 1,907 crore from Rs 580 crore, beating the estimate of Rs 1,663 crore. The Ebitda margin improved to 8.2% from 3.1% a year earlier. However, the improvement in operating performance was insufficient to offset the sharp rise in costs. Total expenses increased 19% year-on-year to Rs 26,188 crore, while fuel costs surged 67% to nearly $1 billion, according to the company’s results filing.

Foreign exchange losses declined to Rs 1,333 crore from Rs 2,892 crore in the year-ago quarter. Excluding foreign exchange effects, IndiGo reported a loss of Rs 724 crore, compared with a profit of Rs 104 crore a year earlier. Walsh attributed the pressure to exceptionally high aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and continued geopolitical turmoil. He said the refining crack spread, or the premium of refined fuel over crude oil, had averaged around 65% this year, against a historical average of about 22%, keeping jet fuel costs elevated.

IndiGo carried 27.5 million passengers during the quarter, down 4.7% year-on-year, while capacity, measured in available seat kilometres, declined 1% to 40.8 billion. Passenger traffic fell 3.7% to 32.8 billion revenue passenger kilometres, and the passenger load factor slipped to 80.3% from 82.5%. Passenger yield, however, rose 34.3% to Rs 6.30, helping support revenue despite lower passenger volumes.

Walsh said September was the softest month of the quarter but remained optimistic about demand during the festive season. The airline expects capacity to grow in the low single digits in the December quarter.

Walsh said IndiGo would continue to pursue internal measures to manage costs but did not envisage a major cost-cutting programme. The airline’s total debt stood at Rs 87,303 crore at the end of September, including Rs 55,159 crore in capitalised operating lease liabilities, while total cash was Rs 52,685 crore.

Despite the near-term pressure, IndiGo remains committed to its international expansion plans and the introduction of Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft in 2028. “We’re not going to delay any of our longer-term plans,” Walsh said.