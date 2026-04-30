IndiGo has started direct flights between Chennai and Reunion Island, marking a new international addition to its network. The service commenced on April 29, 2026 and will provide service three times a week using Airbus A320 aircraft. With this launch, the airline becomes the only Indian carrier offering a non-stop connection to the French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean, a destination famous for its natural landscapes and growing tourism appeal.

What are the flight timings and frequency?

The Chennai-Reunion Island route will operate on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flight 6E 1871 will depart Chennai at 12:20 PM and arrive at Reunion Island at 5:10 PM. The return service, 6E 1872, will leave from Reunion at 6:10 PM and will reach Chennai at 2:10 AM the following day. All timings are in local time zones.

The thrice-weekly schedule is likely to cater to both leisure and business travellers while also boosting connectivity between India and the island.

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Significance of this route

Announcing the launch, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, stated, “We are pleased to connect direct flights to Reunion Island… With the introduction of this unique route, IndiGo becomes the only Indian airline to offer direct connectivity between India and the island.”

He also added that the destination offers diverse travel experiences, from adventure activities in UNESCO-recognised national parks to coastal tourism.

This route is also expected to witness a demand from the Indian-origin population on the island, estimated at around 300,000 people. Besides tourism, travel demand is expected to be driven by business, family connections, and medical visits.

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All about Reunion Island

Reunion Island, known for its volcanic peaks, beaches, and rainforests, is increasingly positioning itself as a destination for both leisure and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) travel, supported by ongoing infrastructure development.

IndiGo resumes Doha flights from May 1

Meanwhile, IndiGo, on April 29, 2026, has also announced the resumption of its flight to Doha, Qatar, from May 1, 2026, after a temporary suspension because of airspace related to geopolitical developments.

The airline will restore over 60 weekly flights interlinking Doha with seven Indian cities, namely Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kannur. The move aims at re-establishing connectivity to a key transit hub, offering onward links to global destinations.