The country’s largest airline Indigo remains confident that India’s aviation market is entering a prolonged growth cycle despite geopolitical tensions, volatile fuel prices and currency fluctuations, betting that rising incomes, rapid infrastructure development and an aggressive international expansion strategy will drive its next phase of growth.

In its FY26 annual report released on Tuesday, the airline acknowledged that while the near-term outlook for Indian aviation remains vulnerable to geopolitical tensions, particularly in West Asia, and volatility in fuel prices and foreign exchange rates, the long-term structural drivers of demand remain firmly intact.

“The outlook for Indian aviation in FY 2027 remains highly sensitive to geopolitical uncertainties. Ongoing conflicts in West Asia have resulted in intermittent airspace restrictions, leading to higher operating costs on certain international routes. These challenges may also cause schedule disruptions or temporary suspension of services.

Additionally, volatility in global crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates continue to pose a significant risk to airline cost structures,” the airline said in the annual report. Despite these headwinds, Managing Director Rahul Bhatia expressed confidence in India’s long-term aviation prospects.

“The rise of an aspiring middle class, rapid infrastructure development, digital transformation, manufacturing expansion and the increasing global integration of Indian businesses are all driving unprecedented demand for connectivity, factors that will create one of the most compelling aviation growth opportunities anywhere in the world.

We firmly believe that India is entering a multi-decade aviation growth cycle, and we are positioning ourselves to lead that transformation,” Bhatia said. Reflecting that confidence, IndiGo has outlined an ambitious long-term strategy centred on international expansion as it seeks to evolve from a predominantly domestic low-cost carrier into a global network airline.

“The next decade will represent the most significant phase of international expansion in our history,” Bhatia said in his message to shareholders.

The airline said the induction of Airbus A321XLR aircraft, along with the planned addition of Airbus A350s, will enable access to new international markets and support the gradual expansion of long-haul operations, strengthening connectivity from India.

To support its expansion, IndiGo is also changing its fleet ownership strategy. The airline plans to progressively increase the share of owned and finance-leased aircraft to 30-40% of its targeted 600-aircraft fleet by 2030 from around 20% currently, reducing its dependence on operating leases while improving financial flexibility.

The annual report said IndiGo has also joined the ranks of global airlines generating around $10 billion in annual revenue, underlining the scale it has achieved over the past two decades.

Highlighting the airline’s growing global stature, Bhatia said IndiGo now operates more than 2,150 daily flights and stands among the world’s top ten airlines. The annual report noted that IndiGo is India’s largest airline and the world’s eighth largest by daily departures, operating more than 785,000 flights annually across a network of over 95 domestic and 45 international destinations.

Alongside network expansion, the airline is sharpening its focus on premium travellers. During FY26, it expanded IndiGoStretch, introduced UpFront seating and enhanced onboard offerings as it seeks to improve customer experience and diversify revenue streams.

Technology and artificial intelligence are also emerging as key pillars of the airline’s strategy. The annual report highlights wider deployment of AI across customer service and operations, including its AI-powered assistant 6Eskai and automated disruption management tools aimed at improving operational resilience.

IndiGo’s BluChip loyalty programme has also crossed 11 million members, strengthening customer engagement as the airline broadens its network and product portfolio.

Reflecting on operational challenges during the year, Bhatia acknowledged the disruption faced by the airline in early December, describing it as “an extremely challenging time”, and said the experience had strengthened the organisation’s systems and resilience.

As of March 31, 2026, IndiGo operated a fleet of 441 aircraft, served 142 destinations and operated more than 2,150 daily flights, carrying a record 123 million passengers during the year.