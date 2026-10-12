IndiGo is preparing a second round of flight schedule changes at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) for the winter schedule, which runs from October 25 to March 27, 2027. The changes, being loaded into the system in phases, are expected to include new routes, higher frequencies on existing services and additional transfers from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The latest reshuffle follows an earlier round of schedule adjustments that involved significant cuts to the airline’s operations at NMIA.

Sources told FE that IndiGo will introduce services to Ranchi, Udaipur and a few other cities, while increasing frequencies on existing routes such as Kolkata and Lucknow, with services potentially rising to twice daily. Frequencies to Hyderabad, Vadodara and Raipur are also expected to increase on select days.

The airline is also set to strengthen regional connectivity through ATR turboprop aircraft, with additional services to Diu and Belagavi.

Separately, IndiGo is likely to shift more capacity from Mumbai to NMIA on routes including Chennai, Kochi, Nagpur, Chandigarh and Rajkot. The number of additional flights will vary by day of the week.

At the end of the winter schedule update, IndiGo is expected to operate around 50 daily flights from NMIA, marginally higher than the current level of about 40, according to sources.

The changes broadly balance the slots required for services being moved back to CSMIA. Further adjustments are expected in the coming days as the airline and airport operator work towards finalising the transition, particularly ahead of the planned renovation of CSMIA’s Terminal 1 (T1).

A key difference in the winter schedule is that several routes shifted to NMIA will continue to be served from Mumbai as well. This could give passengers greater flexibility to choose an airport based on their location, convenience and fares.

However, user development fees (UDF) differ significantly between the two airports. NMIA charges departing domestic passengers Rs 620 and departing international passengers Rs 1,225. At CSMIA, the UDF for domestic passengers is Rs 175 for departures and Rs 75 for arrivals.

For international economy-class passengers at CSMIA, the charges are Rs 615 for departures and Rs 260 for arrivals. Business-class passengers pay Rs 695 for departures and Rs 304 for arrivals.

The distribution of flights between the two airports could also allow IndiGo to differentiate its offerings based on passenger demand and pricing. Sources said the airline is still doing trial and error by adding and removing routes from NMIA in order to gauge passenger demand at the new airport.

Additionally, some routes had earlier been shifted to NMIA, with several services subsequently discontinued from Mumbai. Those services are now being moved back to CSMIA, while the latest winter reshuffle involves greater overlap between the airports’ route networks.



An email sent to the airline for a comment did not illicit any response.



Separately, IndiGo is reducing its services to China. Flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou and Shanghai are expected to be cut from seven to four per week on each route.