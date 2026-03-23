InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, on Monday (March 23) appointed Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer to manage long-term planning and organizational transformation.

Singh most recently served as managing director and chief executive officer of Air India Express. He previously held senior roles at Air India and Oman Air, including in strategy, planning, operations and commercial functions.

In a statement, IndiGo managing director Rahul Bhatia said Singh would initially report to him and later move to reporting to the next chief executive after that appointment.

What else did Bhatia say?

Bhatia added Singh’s background in the aviation sector would be useful as the airline prepares for its next phase of growth.

The appointment comes just a few weeks after IndiGo chief executive officer Pieter Elbers resigned on March 10 in the aftermath of major operations disruptions caused the airline to cancel nearly 5,000 domestic flights in the first week of December 2025

As of 2025, the airline operated a fleet of more than 400 aircraft and provided approximately 2,200 daily flights. During the 2025 calendar year, the carrier reported 124 million customers and served a network of 95 domestic and 40 international destinations.