Travellers who usually fly with just a cabin bag may soon have a cheaper ticket option on IndiGo. The airline on Tuesday announced ‘IndiGo Lite’. This is a new Economy Class fare that offers a lower base price by including only essential services. For additional travel needs, flyers will need to pay separately.



The new fare will be available for bookings made through IndiGo’s official website, mobile app and contact centre from July 1, with travel under the new option commencing July 15. This service will be provided on the airline’s non-stop domestic and international flights and can be booked for one-way, multicity journeys and round trip by both adults and children.

What is IndiGo Lite? Here’s what passengers will get

Unlike regular Economy fare, IndiGo Lite caters to travellers carrying only cabin baggage.

The fare will comprise of:

1. A 7-kg baggage allowance.

2. A lower base fare in comparison to other Economy fare options.

3. An auto-assigned seat with no additional charge.

4. The option to earn and redeem IndiGo BluChip loyalty points.

5. Available on direct flights.

ALSO READ IndiGo expands beyond flying, launches airport cab service



Travel smart. Travel Lite.

Meet IndiGo Lite – a fare designed for those who carry less, wait less, and do more.#goIndiGo pic.twitter.com/4hcUKSwac0 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 1, 2026

Passengers who need additional services can purchase them separately. These include check-in baggage, meals, Fast Forward priority services and preferred seats. As per the airline’s official release, flyers can avail these add-ons through its website or at the airport up to one hour before departure. It will also allow travellers to customise their journey plans based on their requirements.

A new budget-friendly option for flyers

The airline stated in its official release that the new fare is aimed at customers who prefer travelling light and paying only for the services that they actually use instead of paying for the bundled offerings.

Explaining the launch, Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo, mentioned, “Designed for customers who travel light and would like to pay only for the services they need, IndiGo Lite is another step towards building a strong, fit-for purpose product portfolio.”

He further added that the new fare reflects IndiGo’s effort to meet demands of the changing customer preferences while making travel more accessible and affordable.

With the addition of Lite, IndiGo’s fare portfolio now includes Saver, IndiGo UpFront, Strech+, IndiGoStrech and Lite. These options offer more options for passengers to choose a fare as per their budget.

Before booking, here’s what travellers should know

Passengers who are interested in booking Lite Free should note that check-in baggage is not included in the base fare. Those travelling with larger luggage, planning to pre-book meals, or interested in choosing preferred seats will need to pay extra.

IndiGo expands services beyond air travel

The launch of IndiGo Lite follows the airline’s broader plan to expand services beyond flights. Recently, IndiGo has also introduced ‘Cabs with IndiGo ’, an airport transfer powered by Mojoboxx. The service allows passengers to reserve airport cabs for Rs 49 and offers 100% confirmed rides, a transparent fare structure without surge charges. A free cancellation option is also available until pick-up time and 30 minutes of complimentary waiting time. This option is also integrated with the IndiGo BluChip loyalty programme. Through this, members can earn 5 BluChip points for every Rs 100 spent on airport cab bookings.