IndiGo will introduce a fuel surcharge on domestic and international flight tickets starting tomorrow (March 14). The airline cited a sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel prices as the reason behind the surcharge.

The surcharge will range between ₹425 and ₹2,300 per passenger, depending on the route and distance of travel. The additional charge will be applied to both domestic and international bookings made from the effective date. “This measure is taken due to the significant surge in fuel prices following the ongoing geopolitical issues in the Middle East. IATA’s Jet Fuel Monitor indicates an 85+% increase in fuel prices for the region,” the airline said in an statement.

While absorbing the full shock of the fuel price surge would require a steep hike in fares, IndiGo said it has opted for a “relatively smaller amount” in the form of fuel charge instead. “While offsetting the entire impact of this fuel price surge requires a very substantial adjustment to fares, IndiGo has introduced a relatively smaller amount as a Fuel Charge keeping in mind the consequential burden on customers,” the statement further read.

Routes Fuel Charge Within Domestic India ₹425 Indian Subcontinent ₹425 Middle East ₹900 South East Asia and China ₹1800 Africa and West Asia ₹1800 Europe ₹2300 Via IndiGo

IndiGo said it regrets the inconvenience caused by the additional charge and reiterated that the decision was prompted by a sudden and significant shift in the operating environment. “IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate,” the airline’s statement read.