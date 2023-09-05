scorecardresearch
Indigo flight surge: Mangaluru International Airport expands flight services, more connectivity to Bengaluru! Know all about frequency, expansion, and more

The number of daily flights between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will surge to five during weekdays and Sunday, and six on Saturdays.

Written by FE Online
Indigo flight from Mangaluru International Airport to Bengaluru
Starting on September 7, IndiGo will reintroduce flight 6E 6858, adding a fifth daily flight to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. (Image: Reuters)

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) is gearing up to enhance its flight offerings, with additional daily flights on weekdays and an extra Saturday service to Bengaluru starting from September 7. IndiGo, the airline responsible for these additions, aims to elevate connectivity between the two cities.

Increased Frequency to Bengaluru

With the inclusion of these supplementary flights, IndiGo will operate these services until October 28. As a result, the number of daily flights between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will surge to five during weekdays and Sunday, and six on Saturdays. Currently, IndiGo operates four daily flights to Bengaluru, and this expansion demonstrates its commitment to better serve passengers in the region.

Indigo Flight Details

Starting on September 7, IndiGo will reintroduce flight 6E 6858, adding a fifth daily flight to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. The flight is scheduled to arrive at Mangaluru at 8:35 AM and depart for Bengaluru as flight 6E 5347 at 9:10 AM. This new service will complement existing flights on this route, which depart for Patna via Bengaluru at 6.50 AM (6E0255), Kolkata via Bengaluru at 11.35 AM (6E0172), and Bengaluru (direct) at 4.25 PM and 9.50 PM (6E0388/6E6859), respectively.

Indigo’s Saturday Expansion

Additionally, the sixth flight to Bengaluru on Saturdays is a result of IndiGo reorganizing its Mangaluru-Pune flight schedules on Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday, and Saturday. On these specific days, flight 6E 294 will arrive at Mangaluru at 5:50 PM and depart for Pune as flight 6E 298 at 6:35 PM. On Saturdays, flight 6E359 will arrive at Mangaluru from Bengaluru at 5:50 PM and later depart for Pune as flight 6E 298 at 6:35 PM.

Increased Flight Movements

These alterations in flight schedules on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru and Mangaluru-Pune routes will elevate daily international and domestic flight movements. From Monday to Friday, the number of movements will increase from 38 to 40, and on Saturdays and Sundays, it will rise from 40 to 42, enhancing connectivity and options for travelers.

Future Prospects

Furthermore, the airport is actively engaged with other airlines to introduce additional flights to MIA and has received positive indications. These new flight services are likely to materialize during the winter schedule commencing on October 29, offering travelers even more choices and convenience for their journeys.

(With PTI Inputs)

Indigo

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 08:20 IST

