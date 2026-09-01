An IndiGo from Goa to Delhi carrying 229 passengers made an emergency landing at Manohar International Airport on Tuesday morning after a technical issue was detected shortly after take-off, with an engine failure suspected.



People familiar with the matter said IndiGo flight 6E 2102, operating from Goa to Delhi, made the emergency landing following a failure in one of its engines.

The aircraft involved in the incident is an Airbus A321Neo operated by IndiGo registered VT-ILZ, it is around 4.5 years old and is with IndiGo since December 2021.

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IndiGo, however, said only that a technical issue was detected shortly after take-off and that the pilots followed standard operating procedures before returning the aircraft to Goa.

The flight departed Manohar International Airport at 9:16 am. An emergency was declared at 9:25 am, about 10 minutes after take-off, and the aircraft landed back at the airport at 9:50 am.

There were 229 passengers on board the Delhi-bound flight.

“The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline apologised to passengers for the inconvenience caused and said it had taken steps to minimise disruption, including providing refreshments and timely updates. It also made alternative travel arrangements for passengers to reach their destination.

The aircraft will remain under maintenance checks and is expected to return to service only after all necessary clearances are secured.

The incident comes days after another IndiGo flight, operating from Delhi to Gorakhpur, aborted its initial landing approach as a precaution before landing safely.