IndiGo on Friday extended the cancellation of flights to and from four Saudi Arabian cities, citing security concerns following an attack at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam that killed two people, including an Indian national.

Services to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled through October 31, while flights connecting Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will stay suspended through October 27. Both deadlines include the dates mentioned, the airline said in a travel advisory posted on X.

“In view of the evolving security situation and following a careful assessment, IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive), while flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until 27 October 2026 (inclusive),” it said.

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IndiGo said it was monitoring developments and coordinating with the relevant authorities to assess the situation. “The safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our highest priority,” the airline said.

Affected passengers are being informed through the contact details provided at the time of booking. The airline advised travellers to check their flight status on its official website before leaving for the airport and expressed regret over the disruption to their plans.

The cancellations come after Wednesday evening’s attack at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Saudi authorities said two people were killed and eight injured in the incident.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed on Thursday that one Indian national had died and two others had sustained injuries. It said it was gathering further details and contacting the affected families.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation identified those killed as a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident. It said the eight injured included two Indian residents and people from other countries, with injuries ranging from minor to severe. They were receiving treatment in hospitals.

The aviation authority said airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal. Efforts to assess the damage and ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff were continuing.

IndiGo’s decision follows a similar extension by Akasa Air, which has suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah through October 27, citing security concerns in the Middle East.

Akasa said affected passengers could opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel without having to pay any additional charges.