IndiGo expands international operations with second Boeing 777 Aircraft, connecting Mumbai and Istanbul

IndiGo, India’s leading airline, has recently received its second Boeing 777 aircraft and will commence operations between Mumbai and Istanbul on May 17. This addition aims to cater to the surging demand for international travel from India. The Boeing 777 can accommodate up to 400 passengers, offering a dual-class layout with 24 business and 376 economy seats.

IndiGo has already been operating its first wide-body Boeing 777 on the Delhi-Istanbul route since February 1. These flights will serve the needs of both business and leisure travellers, providing them with affordable and convenient travel options to destinations renowned for economic growth and tourism attractions.

IndiGo has established codeshare agreements with various airlines, including Turkish Airlines. “Istanbul is a key stop, is also connecting 33 European destinations via our codeshare connectivity. The new aircraft will not only increase capacity on the route but also help in keeping the fares affordable,” PTI report quoted the airline as saying.

What is Codesharing?

Codesharing is a strategic agreement that enables an airline to offer its passengers seamless travel options by booking them on partner carriers to reach destinations where it doesn’t operate directly. The introduction of the second wide-body aircraft by IndiGo will enhance travel convenience for individuals seeking to journey between India and Europe during the summer season, according to Pieter Elbers, the Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo.

IndiGo has been steadily expanding its European connections through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, allowing travellers access to various countries such as Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Malta, France, the Czech Republic, Israel, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, and Edinburgh.

(With inputs from agency)