IndiGo on Monday announced an increase in fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights from October 6, citing a sustained rise in jet fuel prices. The move will push up ticket prices, with the increase on domestic routes ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 350, depending on distance.

The revised charges will apply to new bookings made from Tuesday (October 6). This is the second time since April that the country’s largest airline has raised the surcharge, which was introduced in March. IndiGo operates more than 2,200 flights a day.

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Revised IndiGo fares

Under the revised structure, the fuel surcharge for domestic flights will range from Rs 375 to Rs 1,300. Earlier domestic surcharges ranged from Rs 275 to Rs 950 per sector. Passengers travelling on routes of up to 500 kilometres will pay Rs 375, while those flying between 501 and 1,000 kilometres will pay Rs 600.

Compared with the previous structure, these two categories will see increases of Rs 100 and Rs 200, respectively.

The charge will rise to Rs 900 for routes covering 1,001 to 1,500 kilometres and Rs 1,150 for distances of 1,501 to 2,000 kilometres. Flights covering more than 2,000 kilometres will attract a surcharge of Rs 1,300, according to the airline’s statement.

The increase is Rs 300 for the 1,001-1,500 kilometre category and Rs 350 for each of the two longer-distance categories.

International passengers will also face revised charges. The surcharge for flights in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region will range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. It will be Rs 6,000 for Africa services and Rs 10,000 for flights to Europe.

For Southeast Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Middle East, and North and East Asia, the fuel surcharge will be Rs 5,500.

Volatile ATF prices

IndiGo said aviation turbine fuel prices had remained volatile in recent months, particularly following geopolitical developments in the Middle East. The latest month-on-month increase exceeded 14%, taking fuel costs to levels among the highest in the past decade, the airline said.

“Given that Aviation Turbine Fuel makes up a significant share of the airline’s operating costs, this rise is expected to impact airlines’ cost structures and network economics, including those of IndiGo,” it said in a statement.

The airline said fully offsetting the increase in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger rise in surcharges. It said it had instead made a “measured and relatively modest adjustment to minimise the impact on customers”.