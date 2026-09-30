IndiGo is recalibrating its operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with the airline planning to cut or shift capacity on several routes from October 25 as part of its Winter 2026 schedule, sources told FE.

The move comes even as the airport operator is encouraging airlines to expand services at NMIA ahead of the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

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IndiGo currently operates around 325 weekly departures from NMIA. Under the revised schedule, services to at least three cities — Thiruvananthapuram, Siliguri-Bagdogra and Kannur — are likely to be temporarily suspended, while frequencies on several other routes are being recalibrated. Kochi and Madurai are also being considered for suspension for at least a month, sources said.

The changes reflect the airline’s attempt to align capacity at the new airport with demand, slot availability and aircraft rotation requirements. However, the more significant shift is on routes to Visakhapatnam, Ghaziabad-Hindon and Jabalpur, which are likely to move from NMIA to CSMIA.

These routes have a relatively higher proportion of passengers using Mumbai as an international connecting point. With NMIA still having limited international connectivity, operating such services from CSMIA could allow IndiGo to better serve passengers connecting to its international network, sources said.

The reshuffle is therefore not a complete withdrawal from NMIA. IndiGo plans to retain three ATR aircraft at the airport from October 25, with the turboprops serving Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Kolhapur, Bhavnagar and Diu. At the same time, Nagpur, Jodhpur and Lucknow are expected to receive additional capacity, with some days likely to have two daily flights.

When contacted, IndiGo did not comment on the matter. Queries from NMIA also went unasnwered.

IndiGo is simultaneously trimming capacity on its Mumbai-Amsterdam service this winter as its wet-leased Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft are returned to Norse Atlantic. The route will be operated with Airbus A321XLR aircraft, with frequency reduced to three flights a week.

The proposed NMIA cuts also highlight the tension between the airport’s expansion plans and individual airline economics. Adani Airports has been pushing airlines to shift more services to NMIA ahead of the planned redevelopment of CSMIA’s Terminal 1, which is expected to take around three years.

However, IndiGo’s latest schedule indicates that the shift of traffic from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai is unlikely to be uniform, with the airline continuing to assess routes based on demand, connectivity and aircraft deployment. Further changes to the Winter 2026 schedule could follow, sources said.