Indigo Audit: DGCA finds systematic deficiencies! What did the audit reveal?

Indian aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo, due to certain systemic deficiencies concerning documentation related to operations, training, and engineering procedures.

This year, IndiGo experienced a minimum of four tail strike incidents on their A321 aircraft, that too within a span of just six months. Consequently, the DGCA conducted a special audit of the airline to investigate the matter.

What did the audit reveal?

As part of the audit, the report suggested that the regulatory body thoroughly examined IndiGo’s documentation and procedures concerning operations, training, engineering, and the Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) program, which is referred to as Flight Data Monitoring.

The audit revealed significant systemic deficiencies in IndiGo‘s documentation related to operations and training procedures, as well as engineering procedures. Following the findings, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to the airline, seeking an explanation for the identified issues.

Unsatisfactory response from Indigo

Unfortunately, the response provided by the carrier was deemed unsatisfactory after careful review at various levels by the DGCA. As a result, the DGCA decided to impose a financial penalty of INR 30 lakh on IndiGo Airlines.

Additionally, the airline was directed to rectify and update its documents and procedures to align them with the requirements set by the DGCA and the guidelines provided by the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Also Read In the largest order in history of aviation, IndiGo buys 500 planes from Airbus

The action taken by the DGCA serves as a reminder to all airlines to prioritize and maintain strict adherence to safety and operational standards to ensure the well-being of passengers and the smooth functioning of the aviation industry.

(With PTI Inputs)