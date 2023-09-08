IndiGo Airlines’ latest offering: Direct flight introduced between Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh – Know timings, frequency and how to book ticket

Attention, all travellers! IndiGo airlines is set to launch direct flight connectivity between Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh. The move aims at boosting the accessibility within the country and thereby promoting ease of travel by offering additional flight options.

Beginning of flight between Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh:-

The new flight connecting the North Eastern state with the national capital will commence from October 02, 2023. This is going to be the direct flight between Delhi and Itanagar. Presently, the carrier operates two direct flights from Itanagar’s Donyi Polo airport. These are – Itanagar to Mumbai and Itanagar to Kolkata. Both of these flights commenced operations from the airport on November 28, 2022.

Schedule of Delhi-Itanagar IndiGo Flight:-

From Delhi, flight number 6E 5927 will depart at 09:10 hrs and will reach Hollongi at 12:00 hrs. On the return journey, flight number 6E 5928 will depart from Hollongi at 12:30 hrs and will reach the national capital at 15:25 hrs. The flight will operate four days a week – Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

Significance of flight operation between Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh:-

This non-stop flight will enhance connectivity between two parts of the country. This will also boost the local economy by providing opportunities such as employment, trade, tourism etc.

In a statement, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “Over the years, IndiGo has remained committed to increasing accessibility in the northeast, establishing connections to seven out of the eight states in the region. Our commitment persists in providing affordable, punctual, courteous, and seamless travel experiences across an extensive network for our valued passengers.”

How to book ticket for Delhi-Itanagar-Delhi IndiGo flight:-

The passengers who are willing to plan their travel can book their tickets through the official website of Indigo airlines at www.goindigo.in.