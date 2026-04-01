Air India and IndiGo have issued fresh travel advisories for passengers flying to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Gulf destinations on April 1, 2026, amid changing travel conditions across the Middle East. Both airlines have urged flyers to check their websites before heading to the airport.

Air India stated in a post on X that, along with Air India Express, it will operate a mix of scheduled and additional services to West Asia. IndiGo has also published a list of flights planned for the day while also cautioning that schedules may still change depending on conditions.

Air India advisory for Gulf operations

Air India mentioned, “Air India and Air India Express will together operate 30 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 01, April 2026.” It added that this includes 16 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to slot availability and other prevailing conditions at departure stations. The airline also mentioned that these services are being operated under the required permissions from Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE. The airline also said that these services are being operated with the required permissions from Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.

Country Airport Scheduled Ad-hoc Operating Routes UAE Dubai No Yes AI – Delhi; AIX – Delhi UAE Abu Dhabi No Yes AIX – Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai UAE Sharjah No Yes AIX – Amritsar, Kannur Oman Muscat Yes No AIX – Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No AI – Delhi, Mumbai; AIX – Kozhikode, Mangalore Saudi Arabia Riyadh Yes No — Others (Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Tel Aviv) — No No —

At the same time, the Air India group indicated that normal scheduled services remain suspended on some routes. It also mentioned that limited ad-hoc flights are operating to destinations such as Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. Air India also said its flights to and from North America, Australia, Europe, and other regions will continue to operate as scheduled.

IndiGo flights for the Middle East for April 1, 2026

IndiGo, in its advisory, said, “With travel conditions across the Middle East changing, staying updated is important.” The airline added, “Flight schedules may change, and customers are requested to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.” It also said that its team is working to ensure a smooth travel experience and that updates are being shared on registered contact details.

Flight From To 6E 59 Mumbai Medina 6E 60 Medina Mumbai 6E 61 Mumbai Jeddah 6E 62 Jeddah Mumbai 6E 63 Delhi Jeddah 6E 65 Cochin Jeddah 6E 66 Jeddah Cochin 6E 67 Hyderabad Jeddah 6E 68 Jeddah Hyderabad 6E 71 Delhi Riyadh 6E 73 Mumbai Riyadh 6E 74 Riyadh Mumbai 6E 77 Bengaluru Jeddah 6E 78 Jeddah Bengaluru 6E 91 Mumbai Jeddah 6E 93 Hyderabad Riyadh 6E 94 Riyadh Hyderabad 6E 1267 Mumbai Muscat 6E 1268 Muscat Mumbai 6E 1271 Kochi Muscat 6E 1401 Mumbai Abu Dhabi 6E 1402 Abu Dhabi Mumbai 6E 1405 Delhi Abu Dhabi 6E 1406 Abu Dhabi Delhi 6E 1413 Mumbai Abu Dhabi 6E 1414 Abu Dhabi Mumbai 6E 1421 Hyderabad Sharjah 6E 1453 Mumbai Dubai 6E 1454 Dubai Mumbai 6E 1495 Hyderabad Ras Al Khaimah

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Rebooking and refund processes explained

Air India has stated that passengers booked on routes where scheduled services remain temporarily suspended can either shift their travel to a later date without paying extra charges or can go for a full refund. It has also advised customers to submit rebooking or cancellation requests through its website or customer support channels.

For Air India Express flyers travelling from UAE stations, the airline mentioned that they can rebook without additional charges on available extra flights operating from any UAE point to destinations in India.

Both airlines also said they are reaching out to affected passengers directly. Air India said it is “proactively reaching out to impacted guests” using registered mobile numbers, whereas IndiGo said support teams remain available for assisting passengers.