Air India and IndiGo have issued fresh travel advisories for passengers flying to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Gulf destinations on April 1, 2026, amid changing travel conditions across the Middle East. Both airlines have urged flyers to check their websites before heading to the airport.

Air India stated in a post on X that, along with Air India Express, it will operate a mix of scheduled and additional services to West Asia. IndiGo has also published a list of flights planned for the day while also cautioning that schedules may still change depending on conditions.

Air India advisory for Gulf operations

Air India mentioned, “Air India and Air India Express will together operate 30 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 01, April 2026.” It added that this includes 16 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to slot availability and other prevailing conditions at departure stations. The airline also mentioned that these services are being operated under the required permissions from Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE. The airline also said that these services are being operated with the required permissions from Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.

CountryAirportScheduledAd-hocOperating Routes
UAEDubaiNoYesAI – Delhi; AIX – Delhi
UAEAbu DhabiNoYesAIX – Delhi, Kochi, Mangalore, Mumbai
UAESharjahNoYesAIX – Amritsar, Kannur
OmanMuscatYesNoAIX – Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur
Saudi ArabiaJeddahYesNoAI – Delhi, Mumbai; AIX – Kozhikode, Mangalore
Saudi ArabiaRiyadhYesNo
Others (Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Tel Aviv)NoNo
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At the same time, the Air India group indicated that normal scheduled services remain suspended on some routes. It also mentioned that limited ad-hoc flights are operating to destinations such as Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. Air India also said its flights to and from North America, Australia, Europe, and other regions will continue to operate as scheduled.

IndiGo flights for the Middle East for April 1, 2026

IndiGo, in its advisory, said, “With travel conditions across the Middle East changing, staying updated is important.” The airline added, “Flight schedules may change, and customers are requested to check their latest flight status before heading to the airport.” It also said that its team is working to ensure a smooth travel experience and that updates are being shared on registered contact details.

FlightFromTo
6E 59MumbaiMedina
6E 60MedinaMumbai
6E 61MumbaiJeddah
6E 62JeddahMumbai
6E 63DelhiJeddah
6E 65CochinJeddah
6E 66JeddahCochin
6E 67HyderabadJeddah
6E 68JeddahHyderabad
6E 71DelhiRiyadh
6E 73MumbaiRiyadh
6E 74RiyadhMumbai
6E 77BengaluruJeddah
6E 78JeddahBengaluru
6E 91MumbaiJeddah
6E 93HyderabadRiyadh
6E 94RiyadhHyderabad
6E 1267MumbaiMuscat
6E 1268MuscatMumbai
6E 1271KochiMuscat
6E 1401MumbaiAbu Dhabi
6E 1402Abu DhabiMumbai
6E 1405DelhiAbu Dhabi
6E 1406Abu DhabiDelhi
6E 1413MumbaiAbu Dhabi
6E 1414Abu DhabiMumbai
6E 1421HyderabadSharjah
6E 1453MumbaiDubai
6E 1454DubaiMumbai
6E 1495HyderabadRas Al Khaimah
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Rebooking and refund processes explained

Air India has stated that passengers booked on routes where scheduled services remain temporarily suspended can either shift their travel to a later date without paying extra charges or can go for a full refund. It has also advised customers to submit rebooking or cancellation requests through its website or customer support channels.

For Air India Express flyers travelling from UAE stations, the airline mentioned that they can rebook without additional charges on available extra flights operating from any UAE point to destinations in India.

Both airlines also said they are reaching out to affected passengers directly. Air India said it is “proactively reaching out to impacted guests” using registered mobile numbers, whereas IndiGo said support teams remain available for assisting passengers.