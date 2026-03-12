Air travel between India and parts of the Middle East is gradually resuming, with airlines announcing select operations for March 12, even as the regional situation continues to evolve. Carriers including IndiGo and Air India said they are coordinating with authorities to restore services while prioritising passenger safety.

IndiGo stated that it will operate flights to nine destinations across the Middle East along with some routes to Europe on March 12, subject to prevailing safety conditions and regulatory approvals. The airline added that schedules may change at short notice and advised passengers to check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport.

Which flights is IndiGo operating on March 12?

According to the airline’s update, several routes connecting cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi with Middle Eastern hubs including Jeddah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Riyadh are part of the planned operations. Flights linking India with Amsterdam, Medina and other locations are also scheduled. IndiGo said its teams are reaching out to passengers affected by earlier disruptions to help them with alternate travel arrangements.

IndiGo flights scheduled for March 12

Flight Departure Arrival 6E 01 BOM JHR 6E 02 JHR BOM 6E 21 BOM AMS 6E 22 AMS BOM 6E 25 AMS BOM 6E 58 MED HYD 6E 59 BOM MED 6E 61 BOM JED 6E 62 JED BOM 6E 63 DEL JED 6E 64 JED DEL 6E 65 CCJ JED 6E 66 JED CCJ 6E 67 HYD JED 6E 68 JED HYD 6E 73 BOM RUH 6E 74 RUH BOM 6E 77 BLR JED 6E 78 JED BLR 6E 91 BOM JED 6E 92 JED BOM 6E 1267 BOM MCT 6E 1268 MCT BOM 6E 1273 HYD MCT 6E 1274 MCT HYD 6E 1413 BOM AUH 6E 1414 AUH BOM 6E 1421 HYD SHJ 6E 1422 SHJ HYD 6E 1448 HYD AUH 6E 1449 AUH HYD 6E 1453 BOM DXB 6E 1454 DXB BOM 6E 1461 DEL DXB 6E 1462 DXB DEL 6E 1463 DEL DXB 6E 1464 DXB DEL 6E 1495 HYD RKT 6E 1496 RKT HYD 6E 1501 BOM FJR 6E 1502 FJR BOM

How many flights will Air India operate to West Asia?

Air India and Air India Express together plan to operate 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 12. The airlines will run services to destinations such as Jeddah and Muscat, including 10 flights to and from Jeddah and eight scheduled flights to and from Muscat operated by Air India Express.

Additionally, one non-scheduled round flight each will operate to Riyadh from Mumbai and Kozhikode.

Air India and Air India Express operations for March 12

Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai x 2 UAE Dubai No Yes Air India – Delhi x 2, Mumbai x 3 UAE Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express – Bengaluru, Mumbai UAE Ras Al Khaimah No Yes Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai x 2 UAE Sharjah No Yes Air India Express – Bengaluru, Mumbai UAE Al Ain No No — Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express – Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode x 2 Oman Salalah No No — Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India Express – Bengaluru, Kozhikode Saudi Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India – Delhi, Mumbai x 2 Saudi Arabia Riyadh No Yes Air India Express – Kozhikode Saudi Arabia Riyadh No Yes Air India – Mumbai Saudi Arabia Dammam No No — Bahrain Bahrain No No — Qatar Doha No No — Kuwait Kuwait No No — Israel Tel Aviv No No —

Are additional flights being planned?

Apart from scheduled services, the Air India group said it will run 40 additional non-scheduled flights connecting India with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, subject to slot availability and other operational conditions. These flights have been approved by Indian and local regulatory authorities.

The airline also said passengers affected by temporarily suspended routes can rebook their travel at no additional cost or opt for a full refund. Travellers have been advised to check airline websites or contact customer support for updates as the situation remains dynamic.