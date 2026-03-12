Air travel between India and parts of the Middle East is gradually resuming, with airlines announcing select operations for March 12, even as the regional situation continues to evolve. Carriers including IndiGo and Air India said they are coordinating with authorities to restore services while prioritising passenger safety.

IndiGo stated that it will operate flights to nine destinations across the Middle East along with some routes to Europe on March 12, subject to prevailing safety conditions and regulatory approvals. The airline added that schedules may change at short notice and advised passengers to check the latest flight status before leaving for the airport.

Which flights is IndiGo operating on March 12?

According to the airline’s update, several routes connecting cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi with Middle Eastern hubs including Jeddah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Riyadh are part of the planned operations. Flights linking India with Amsterdam, Medina and other locations are also scheduled. IndiGo said its teams are reaching out to passengers affected by earlier disruptions to help them with alternate travel arrangements.

IndiGo flights scheduled for March 12

FlightDepartureArrival
6E 01BOMJHR
6E 02JHRBOM
6E 21BOMAMS
6E 22AMSBOM
6E 25AMSBOM
6E 58MEDHYD
6E 59BOMMED
6E 61BOMJED
6E 62JEDBOM
6E 63DELJED
6E 64JEDDEL
6E 65CCJJED
6E 66JEDCCJ
6E 67HYDJED
6E 68JEDHYD
6E 73BOMRUH
6E 74RUHBOM
6E 77BLRJED
6E 78JEDBLR
6E 91BOMJED
6E 92JEDBOM
6E 1267BOMMCT
6E 1268MCTBOM
6E 1273HYDMCT
6E 1274MCTHYD
6E 1413BOMAUH
6E 1414AUHBOM
6E 1421HYDSHJ
6E 1422SHJHYD
6E 1448HYDAUH
6E 1449AUHHYD
6E 1453BOMDXB
6E 1454DXBBOM
6E 1461DELDXB
6E 1462DXBDEL
6E 1463DELDXB
6E 1464DXBDEL
6E 1495HYDRKT
6E 1496RKTHYD
6E 1501BOMFJR
6E 1502FJRBOM

How many flights will Air India operate to West Asia?

Air India and Air India Express together plan to operate 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 12. The airlines will run services to destinations such as Jeddah and Muscat, including 10 flights to and from Jeddah and eight scheduled flights to and from Muscat operated by Air India Express.

Additionally, one non-scheduled round flight each will operate to Riyadh from Mumbai and Kozhikode.

Air India and Air India Express operations for March 12

CountryAirportScheduled OperationsAd Hoc OperationsOperating Sectors
UAEDubaiNoYesAir India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai x 2
UAEDubaiNoYesAir India – Delhi x 2, Mumbai x 3
UAEAbu DhabiNoYesAir India Express – Bengaluru, Mumbai
UAERas Al KhaimahNoYesAir India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai x 2
UAESharjahNoYesAir India Express – Bengaluru, Mumbai
UAEAl AinNoNo
OmanMuscatYesNoAir India Express – Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode x 2
OmanSalalahNoNo
Saudi ArabiaJeddahYesNoAir India Express – Bengaluru, Kozhikode
Saudi ArabiaJeddahYesNoAir India – Delhi, Mumbai x 2
Saudi ArabiaRiyadhNoYesAir India Express – Kozhikode
Saudi ArabiaRiyadhNoYesAir India – Mumbai
Saudi ArabiaDammamNoNo
BahrainBahrainNoNo
QatarDohaNoNo
KuwaitKuwaitNoNo
IsraelTel AvivNoNo
Are additional flights being planned?

Apart from scheduled services, the Air India group said it will run 40 additional non-scheduled flights connecting India with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, subject to slot availability and other operational conditions. These flights have been approved by Indian and local regulatory authorities.

The airline also said passengers affected by temporarily suspended routes can rebook their travel at no additional cost or opt for a full refund. Travellers have been advised to check airline websites or contact customer support for updates as the situation remains dynamic.