IndiGo will shift 12 daily international departures from Mumbai airport to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport between February and July 2027, while Air India Express will begin moving selected domestic and West Asia services from December, as the Adani group prepares to redevelop Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1.

The phased transition, announced jointly by the airlines and Adani Airport Holdings on Sunday, will redistribute traffic between the two airports serving the Mumbai metropolitan region. The move is intended to ease capacity constraints at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and create room for the redevelopment of Terminal 1, which is expected to require a reduction in capacity by 2030.

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IndiGo plans to begin international operations from Navi Mumbai in February 2027, progressively shifting existing services to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta. It will also introduce Kathmandu as a new destination. The airline will move the domestic services required to feed passengers into these international flights, enabling connections through Navi Mumbai.

The final dates for the transition will be announced after coordination with the airport operator and receipt of the necessary operating approvals. The shift will also free up capacity at Mumbai airport for IndiGo’s international expansion in 2027, including services across Asia, Africa and Europe using its growing fleet of A320/A321 aircraft and A321XLRs. Any further adjustments to its operations at Terminal 1 will be accommodated at Terminal 2.

Air India Express, meanwhile, plans to start with four daily domestic flights from Navi Mumbai in December, followed by existing services to Oman and planned flights to Kuwait from January 2027. The Kuwait transition is subject to regulatory approvals. The Air India group will subsequently move services to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat and Sharjah, with the process expected to be completed by the Northern Summer 2027 aviation schedule.

The airline group said operating from both airports would allow it to preserve the historical nature of its existing slots at Mumbai airport while continuing to serve the market. It also expects the arrangement to offer passengers greater choice and convenience.

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The shift marks a step towards establishing Navi Mumbai as a second aviation hub for the region, as the existing airport faces constraints on expansion. The redistribution is expected to give airlines greater clarity on capacity allocation and help minimise operational disruption during the transition.

The move follows consultations between the airlines and the airport operator on how to accommodate traffic as Terminal 1 undergoes redevelopment. Rather than a wholesale relocation, the plan involves transferring selected services in phases, with both airports continuing to handle airline operations.