scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

India’s June air passenger traffic rises over 18% YoY

The traffic growth comes even as Go Air has suspended operations since May 3.

Written by Rohit Vaid
air traffic, aviation
In June 2022, the traffic numbers stood at 1.05 crore. (IE)

India’s air domestic passenger traffic grew 18.78% in June 2023 on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Thursday.

The traffic growth comes even as Go Air has suspended operations since May 3.

As per the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country’s scheduled domestic flight operations ferried 1.25 crore passengers last month.

Also Read
Also Read

In June 2022, the traffic numbers stood at 1.05 crore.

According to the traffic report, IndiGo achieved the highest market share in the month under review at 63.2% followed by Air India 9.7%, Vistara 8.1%, AirAsia India 8%, SpiceJet 4.4% and Akasa Air 4.9%.

Besides, Alliance Air’s market share stood at 1.2% followed by FlyBig 0.2% and Star Air 0.2%

As per the traffic report, low-cost carrier (LCC) SpiceJet had the highest passenger load factor (PLF) during the month under review at 93.6%.

The LCC was followed by Vistara at 93.1% and Air Asia India at 91.8%.

Furthermore, the data showed that in terms of on-time performance, Vistara led the industry with 88.3% punctuality rate at four major airports of Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

It was followed by IndiGo at 87.6% and Akasa Air at 87.6%.

Also Read

Additionally, the data showed that the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines last month stood at 0.59%.

In addition, in the month under review, a total of 344 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines.

More Stories on
Aviation
aviation news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 04:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS