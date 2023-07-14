India’s June air passenger traffic rises over 18% YoY

India’s air domestic passenger traffic grew 18.78% in June 2023 on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Thursday.

The traffic growth comes even as Go Air has suspended operations since May 3.

As per the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country’s scheduled domestic flight operations ferried 1.25 crore passengers last month.

In June 2022, the traffic numbers stood at 1.05 crore.

According to the traffic report, IndiGo achieved the highest market share in the month under review at 63.2% followed by Air India 9.7%, Vistara 8.1%, AirAsia India 8%, SpiceJet 4.4% and Akasa Air 4.9%.

Besides, Alliance Air’s market share stood at 1.2% followed by FlyBig 0.2% and Star Air 0.2%

As per the traffic report, low-cost carrier (LCC) SpiceJet had the highest passenger load factor (PLF) during the month under review at 93.6%.

The LCC was followed by Vistara at 93.1% and Air Asia India at 91.8%.

Furthermore, the data showed that in terms of on-time performance, Vistara led the industry with 88.3% punctuality rate at four major airports of Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

It was followed by IndiGo at 87.6% and Akasa Air at 87.6%.

Additionally, the data showed that the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines last month stood at 0.59%.

In addition, in the month under review, a total of 344 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines.