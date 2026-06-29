Mumbai may soon see relief from rising flight congestion as plans for India’s first proposed offshore airport in Palghar progress. The project aims to reduce pressure on Mumbai Airport while enhancing passenger and cargo connectivity across the region.

The airport is expected to handle both passenger and freight operations, strengthening regional connectivity and enabling faster movement of people and goods.

As passenger traffic at Mumbai Airport continues to grow, the new facility is expected to ease congestion, expand aviation capacity, and improve overall travel efficiency while supporting long-term transport and economic development.

Fadnavis Inspects Site, Asks for Detailed Project Report

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently visited the proposed offshore airport site in Palghar to review the layout and overall planning of the project. During the visit, he closely examined the initial design and discussed key aspects of the development with officials.

He instructed the concerned departments to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) at the earliest. The report will help move the project forward in a structured manner and guide the next stages of planning and approvals.

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Major Connectivity Network Planned

According to the proposed plan, the offshore airport will be directly linked with several major transport systems. These include the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), which is designed to improve goods movement across India, and the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, commonly known as the bullet train project.

The airport is also expected to connect with the Uttan–Virar sea-link, the Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway, and the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway. These links are aimed at ensuring smooth road, rail, and sea connectivity, making the airport a multi-modal transport hub.

Boost to Cargo and Port Operations

The new airport will provide a significant boost to cargo handling at nearby ports, especially Vadhvan Port and Murmbe Port. Better air and surface connectivity is expected to improve logistics efficiency and reduce transportation time for goods moving in and out of the region.