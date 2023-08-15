India’s domestic air passenger volume records 25 per cent jump in July! Indigo leads the way

India’s domestic air travel experienced a substantial 25 percent year-on-year surge in passenger volume with a total of 1.21 crore passengers in the month of July, according to recent data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday.

The DGCA report indicated that in July 2022, domestic airlines transported around 97.05 lakh passengers. Notably, the budget airline IndiGo dominated the market by carrying a significant 76.75 lakh passengers, seizing a commanding 63.4 percent market share during the assessed month.

Air India, owned by the Tata Group, secured the second spot in terms of passenger transport with a total of 11.98 lakh passengers in July. The airline managed to capture a market share of 9.9 percent for the same period. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines with a share ratio of 51:49, transported 10.20 lakh passengers on domestic routes during the previous month, representing an 8.4 percent market share.

Formerly known as AirAsia India, AIX Connect, a subsidiary of Air India, registered a passenger count of 9.01 lakh on its intra-country routes, contributing to 7.5 percent of the total air traffic for the reporting month. Celebrating its one-year anniversary on the 7th of the current month, Akasa Air outperformed established competitor SpiceJet by carrying 6.24 lakh passengers in July, securing a market share of 5.2 percent, as outlined in the DGCA data.

SpiceJet faces challenges

On the other hand, SpiceJet faced challenges as it transported 5.04 lakh passengers in July, resulting in a market share of 4.2 percent. However, despite these challenges, the Gurugram-based airline achieved an impressive load factor of 88.9 percent in July, surpassing its performance in June, as indicated by the data.

IndiGo stood out once again with the highest on-time performance in July, with 86.8 percent of its flights departing or arriving on time at four key airports: Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. These insights are gleaned from the DGCA data.

(With PTI Inputs)