Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday revealed India’s ambitious plans to expand its aviation infrastructure in the coming years. Scindia stated that India is poised to have more than 200 airports, heliports, and water aerodromes within the next five years.

During a press conference focused on assessing the performance of the aviation sector under the Narendra Modi government’s nine-year tenure, Scindia highlighted the remarkable progress made in airport infrastructure. He noted that India had a total of 74 airports, including heliports and waterports, until 2014. Astoundingly, this number has now doubled to 148.

Domestic flyers surge by 135%

Scindia also shared impressive statistics that demonstrate the substantial increase in air travel within the country. In the period from 2013-14, the number of domestic flyers in India was six crore, a figure that has now surged to a staggering 14.5 crore, representing a remarkable growth rate of 135 percent. Similarly, international air travel has witnessed a 50 percent increase, rising from 4.7 crore to 7 crore passengers.

Furthermore, cargo transportation, encompassing both domestic and international shipments, has grown by 65 percent, from 2.2 million tonnes to 3.6 million tonnes. Scindia attributed this phenomenal growth to the progressive policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which have propelled India to become the world’s third-largest aviation market.

Major player in global aviation industry

The minister also highlighted the significant expansion in the country’s aircraft fleet. In 2014, Indian carriers operated a total of 400 aircraft, a number that has now soared to 700, reflecting an impressive growth rate of 75 percent. Scindia emphasised the magnitude of Air India’s recent historic order for 470 aircraft, valued at USD 70 billion. He stated that this order is just the beginning, as Indian carriers are expected to place an additional order for 1,200 to 1,400 planes in the next five years, solidifying India’s position as a major player in the global aviation industry.

Scindia further elaborated on the future prospects of India’s aviation sector, announcing that the number of airports, heliports, and water aerodromes is set to surpass the 200-mark within the next five years. The government has already completed construction on 11 new greenfield airports, with 10 more awaiting approval. Notably, the northeastern region has experienced significant growth, with the number of airports increasing from nine in 2014 to 17 presently.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, Scindia stated that the airport sector will witness an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the coming years. This substantial investment aims to enhance capacity and accommodate the projected growth in passenger numbers. Scindia projected a remarkable 300 percent increase in domestic flyers by 2030, with an estimated 45 crore passengers annually. To support this surge in demand, airport capacities are being expanded. Currently, the combined airport capacity of the six major metros stands at 22 crore passengers per year. However, with the addition of Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida airports, this capacity is expected to almost double to 41.5 crore passengers.

