Blue Dart Aviation recently completed 30 years of operations. From launching the country’s first dedicated domestic freighter network to becoming part of DHL Group’s global logistics ecosystem, the company has expanded its reach, fleet and operational footprint over the years. In this interaction Balfour Manuel, MD at Blue Dart talks to Akbar Merchant about its business performance, aviation operations, growth drivers, the impact of geopolitical developments on supply chains, and its outlook for the Indian air cargo market.

Q1. How has Blue Dart Aviation evolved over this period since its inception 30 years ago, and what would you consider its key milestones and achievements?

Blue Dart Aviation launched in 1996 with two Boeing 737-200 freighters, creating India’s first dedicated domestic freighter network. To support late-night pickups and guaranteed morning deliveries, we focused on a last-in-first-out, milk-run model connecting multiple cities overnight. The fleet expanded with Boeing 757 freighters in 2006. Today, we operate eight freighters across 70+ nightly route connections. Through DHL, customers can connect to 220+ countries worldwide. Over 30 years, we have operated 2.15 lakh flights and moved 20,50,000 tonnes of cargo. During COVID-19, we transported vaccines, PPE kits, and essential supplies nationwide.

ALSO READ India among Top 3 cargo markets for Emirates



Q2. Can you give us a snapshot of Blue Dart’s business today?

In FY2025-26, Blue Dart reported revenue of ₹6,141 crore. We handled 4,034.21+ lakh domestic and 5.62+ lakh international shipments, moving 14,38,800 tonnes of cargo, equivalent to 60 shipments every second. Our network spans 56,400+ locations across 19,000+ pin codes, supported by 63 ground hubs, 144 network hubs, 1,813 service centres, 33,000+ vehicles, and 40,000+ people. Operations are anchored by eight domestic air hubs. Growth is being driven by deeper e-commerce penetration and expanding B2B surface express demand.

Q3. What role does Blue Dart play within the DHL Group ecosystem?

Blue Dart is part of DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce division, giving customers access to the world’s largest logistics network across 220+ countries and territories. DHL contributes global standards, technology platforms, compliance frameworks, and cross-border expertise.

Q4. Could you elaborate on Blue Dart’s aviation operations?

We operated eight owned freighter aircraft, six Boeing 757-200Fs and two Boeing 737-800Fs providing 650 tonnes of payload capacity across 70+ nightly route connections. We operate 26 flights daily, six days a week Maintenance up to ABC-check level is managed in-house, ensuring operational control and faster resolution of disruptions. International cargo is routed through DHL Group gateways, supported by bonded warehouses and X-ray security infrastructure at key airports.

Q5. Which cities and regions are served by Blue Dart Aviation, and how critical is the air network?

Blue Dart’s hub-and-spoke nighttime network includes 13 domestic hubs, eight of which are dedicated air hubs. The air network is the backbone of our express business, enabling shipments accepted at business cutoff to be delivered before the next working day. Through DHL Group, businesses can also access 220+ international destinations. Blue Dart further supports MSMEs with digital shipping tools that simplify logistics and enable growth.

ALSO READ Swissport bets on India as aviation, cargo demand accelerates



Q6. How much cargo does Blue Dart transport, and what growth trends are you seeing?

In FY2025-26, Blue Dart processed 403.42+ million domestic shipments and moved 14,38,800 tonnes of cargo, with year-on-year growth across volumes. Growth is being driven by e-commerce expansion into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets and increasing adoption of B2B surface express in manufacturing clusters and SME supply chains. Despite fuel-cost volatility, shipment volumes remained strong.

Q7. What impact has the current geopolitical environment had on Blue Dart?

Geopolitical disruptions have influenced trade flows and customer behaviour. As supply-chain uncertainty increases, businesses often shift high-value shipments to faster, more reliable express networks, boosting demand for time-definite services. Higher costs, including fuel, are passed through to customers. During disruptions such as the West Asia situation, reduced commercial airline capacity actually increased demand for cross-border express services.



Q8. Which are Blue Dart’s largest air cargo destinations and key shipping corridors?

Our air network operates across 74 nightly route connections. Major corridors run through metro markets including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, which form the backbone of domestic air express operations. We also leverage commercial airline partners when required. Healthcare, pharma, automotive, and other time-critical shipments have become increasingly important, particularly since COVID-19, shaping the evolution of key corridors.

Q10. How do you see the Indian air cargo market evolving over the next five years?

India’s air cargo volumes currently stand at approximately 3.5 million metric tonnes and are projected to reach 10 million metric tonnes by 2047. With over 160 airports now operational, new opportunities for air express continue to emerge. Domestic air cargo is expected to grow around 8–10% over the next decade, with express logistics growing even faster. India’s air cargo market benefits from strong structural drivers, including rising consumption, deeper e-commerce penetration, manufacturing diversification, and expanding airport infrastructure. For Blue Dart, we focus on 98% on-time performance, 35-to-45-minute aircraft turnarounds, and an unwavering commitment to delivery reliability.