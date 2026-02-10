India has emerged as the top priority growth market for Singapore Airlines Group’s low-cost arm Scoot, with the carrier increasing seat capacity by about 5% year-on-year by leaning on secondary cities and larger aircraft rather than adding new routes.

Scoot currently operates to six Indian cities Amritsar, Chennai, Trivandrum, Coimbatore, Trichy and Visakhapatnam and sees sustained outbound demand from non-metro markets as a key growth driver.

“India continues to be a very important market for us, and we are seeing strong demand not just from metros but increasingly from secondary cities,” said Brian Torrey, General Manager of India and West Asia at Scoot.

Airlines focuses on gauging capacity on existing routes

Instead of expanding its India network footprint, the airline is focusing on up gauging capacity on existing routes as it sees increasing demand. Older A320 aircraft have been progressively replaced with A321neo jets, adding 56 seats per flight thus improving unit economics.

“The strategy has been to invest in newer, larger aircraft where demand visibility is strong, rather than chase aggressive route expansion,” Torrey said.

By capacity, Amritsar is Scoot’s busiest city in India by capacity driven by long-haul connectivity to Australia. Scoot operates Boeing 787 Dreamliners on Amritsar and Chennai in high-density, single-class layouts aimed at price-sensitive travellers. Chennai remains another anchor market, also served multiple times daily by parent Singapore Airlines.

Scoot’s global aviation profile

Globally, Scoot operates to around 80 destinations across 18 countries and territories, with Singapore as its sole hub. Over 40% of passengers from India are travelling beyond Singapore. “We are not just carrying point-to-point traffic. A large share of our Indian customers are connecting onward to Southeast Asia, Japan and Australia,” Torrey said.

In 2025, Scoot added supplemental capacity from India during peak periods such as Diwali and Pongal and said its India operations are not yet constrained by bilateral seat caps, as growth is concentrated in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Partnerships with Air India and Air India Express further support India’s role as Scoot’s leading source market