The DGCA has given the Design Organisation Approval (DOA) for the first time in India to the Chennai-based ePlane Company, which develops Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircrafts. For those unaware, the Design Organisation Approval is a very important and crucial first step in the aircraft certification process. Receiving the approval means that the company can begin the commercial production of its e200 eVTOL aircraft.

The ePlane e200 is basically an electric two-seater aircraft. The company’s aim is to develop India’s first and the world’s most compact flying electric taxi which is to be 10 times faster for intra-city commute and cargo transport.

Prof. Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy, Founder and CEO of the ePlane Company said that the DOA certification has brought the company closer to their mission in ensuring safe passenger flights in India and all over the world.

How crucial is DOA?

The Design Organisation Approval serves as the first important step for The ePlane Company, signifying its capabilities to meet the standards set by the Civil Aviation Ministry in allowing the company’s flying electric taxis for the skies. With the DOA Certificate in hand, ePlane is set to work on developing a safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly aircraft for the future.

Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Director General, DGCA personally presented the Design Organisation Approval, and said that he was ecstatic to witness the rapid growth and vast potential of the UAV and eVTOL ecosystem in India.

Dutt further added that ePlane’s commitment to meeting stringent aircraft certification norms, reflects in their innovative approach. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire ePlane team on achieving this significant milestone, and I am confident in the future success of ePlane and its remarkable e200 aircraft,” Dutt said.