India needs more than 2,000 aircraft to meet its growing aviation requirements and is ready to order another 1,000 planes after placing orders for over 1,200 aircraft, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. The government is pursuing established aircraft manufacturers to speed up deliveries amid an acute shortage of civilian aircraft.

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India is among the world’s fastest-growing civil aviation markets, with airlines placing large aircraft orders to expand their fleets and meet rising passenger demand. However, delays in aircraft deliveries have emerged as a challenge for the industry.

India seeks faster aircraft deliveries

“We have ordered more than 1,200 planes, and we are ready to order another 1,000 planes; we need more than 2,000 planes for our requirements. So we are pursuing the established manufacturers of aircraft for faster supplies,” Goyal said.

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Indian carriers IndiGo and Air India have placed substantial aircraft orders with global manufacturers Airbus and Boeing. Both companies also have a growing presence in India’s aerospace supply chain.

Airbus operates two final assembly lines in India, one for military transport aircraft and another for helicopters. Boeing and Airbus together procure components and services worth around USD 2 billion annually from Indian companies.

Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer has also entered into a strategic collaboration with the Adani Group to explore setting up regional aircraft manufacturing in India. Several other leading global aerospace companies have a presence in the country.

More aircraft could boost India-Egypt connectivity

Goyal said the availability of additional aircraft would also help Indian airlines expand international connectivity, including flights to Egypt.

“We need to see more (air) connectivity… as we get more aircraft, we are sure we will be able to have more flights to Egypt,” he told reporters.

The minister is on a two-day visit to Egypt to discuss ways to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries. Currently, EgyptAir operates direct flights between India and Egypt.

Goyal’s remarks come as India looks to expand its aviation capacity and international connectivity. Faster aircraft deliveries could help airlines add routes and increase flight frequencies to meet growing demand.