India has potential to be pilot training hub: Boeing

Enhanced investment for installation of flight simulators as well as faster adoption of competency-based training curriculum can make India a regional hub for pilot training, Boeing India president Salil Gupte told FE.

At present, the Centre and the industry have recognised future needs of pilots, especially after domestic airlines have started to place mega orders for aircraft acquisition. Gupte said the aerospace major has decided to invest $100 million in infrastructure and programmes catering to the need for training facilities in India. The initiative comes as the company forecasts India to require 31,000 new pilots over the next 20 years.

“We have upped our forecast for airplanes coming into India over the next 20 years from 2,200 previously, to about 2,400-2,500 and that means that there’s going to need to be upwards of 31,000 pilots required over the next 20 years to fly those airplanes,” Gupte said. “It’s our goal that as many of those pilots as possible be trained in India.”According to Gupte, the $100 million investment will support installation of hard infrastructure such as simulators and adoption of new training curriculum

.In India, the investment will support the aerospace major’s partnership with simulator training provider CAE.Recently, the aerospace major signed an agreement with the simulator training provider which will offer Boeing’s Competency-Based Training and Assessment curriculum in India.

“The investment will also support infrastructure for customer’s ambitions, such as those of Air India which wants to enter the training business themselves,” Gupte said. The aerospace major expects that around 20% of 31,000 pilots could be supported by the $100 million investment.

“There will be more investment to come over the years as we are talking about a 20 year period. This is just right at the beginning that we’re making this investment.”