India is steadily advancing towards the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with an overall readiness score of 52%, according to a report by Boeing and the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB).

The assessment, released on Tuesday, provides a roadmap for India’s next phase of SAF development as the country moves from early-stage development towards wider adoption.

ALSO READ Airline fleet expansion fuels aircraft modification demand

India has set SAF blending targets of 1% by 2027, 2% by 2028 and 5% by 2030. The country is also committed to participating in the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) from 2027.

Under a 5% blending scenario in 2030, SAF demand across domestic and international aviation is projected at around 720 million litres, or about 0.6 million tonnes a year. This compares with an estimated production potential of 14-33 million tonnes annually.



The assessment evaluates India’s preparedness across nine areas, including feedstock, production capacity, policy and regulation, supply chains and logistics, market demand, investment and financing, research and development, technology readiness, and enabling infrastructure and services. It, however, points to the need for development of a wider ecosystem around SAF, with production potential alone not being sufficient to support adoption.

“As one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, India has an important role in enabling sustainable aviation – and pursuing a deliberate and well-researched path to SAF adoption is key,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India & South Asia.

“This report is valuable because it confirms exactly where India has the foundational capacity to enable SAF adoption and because it identifies specific opportunities ahead,” Gupte added.

India’s SAF opportunity will depend on coordinated development across the broader ecosystem, including government policy, industry participation, financing, technology and infrastructure, the assessment said.

“India’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel opportunity is substantial. This assessment gives stakeholders a common evidence base from which to act, and RSB looks forward to continuing to convene and support the collaboration needed to translate India’s potential into sustainable impact,” said Bettina Paschke, executive director, RSB.

Boeing said it is committed to supporting airline customers and policymakers in India and globally in achieving emissions reduction goals by helping build a robust SAF ecosystem.