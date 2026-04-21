A video of distressed passengers inside a flight operated by Goa-based Fly91 during adverse weather condition has sparked widespread concern. Due to bad weather, the flight from Hyderabad to Hubballi was diverted to Bengaluru. All 22 passengers on board were reported safe.

Videos from inside the Hyderabad–Hubbali flight showed anxious passengers in panic as the plane plunged few feet, triggering speculation about a possible technical issue and prolonged time in the air. The incident quickly gained traction online, with conflicting narratives emerging around what exactly transpired mid-air.

The airline strongly denied claims of any technical snag or excessive delay.

Airline denies technical snag, calls diversion routine

Addressing the controversy to CNBC-TV18, Fly91 founder and CEO Manoj Chacko clarified that the diversion was purely weather-related and followed standard safety protocols.

Chacko said, “The flight took off at 3:14 p.m. from Hyderabad, scheduled for Hubbali. When it was making its first approach into Hubbali, about 9 nautical miles away, it encountered unfavourable weather conditions. As per standard operating procedures, the aircraft held over Hubballi for about an hour, awaiting improvement in weather. When conditions did not improve, the pilot diverted the flight to Bengaluru.”

He further dismissed rumours of any mechanical issue onboard. “There was absolutely no technical issues.”

He further added that people claiming that it was up in the air for 4 hours is absolutely incorrect. “

We took off from Hyderabad. Takeoff time was 3:14 p.m., and we landed in Bangalore at 6:44 p.m. After holding over it near Hubli for close to 70 minutes because we obviously didn’t want to inconvenience our passengers.”

Viral videos fuel panic, airline urges responsible reporting

Videos circulating online showed visibly distressed passengers, prompting concerns over turbulence and flight safety. However, Chacko described the turbulence as brief and within normal limits for pre-monsoon conditions.

He added that there were no injuries and that the crew handled the situation in line with safety procedures. According to him, the captain and cabin crew made multiple announcements to reassure passengers during the flight.

Chacko also addressed claims regarding fuel concerns and prolonged airborne time, stating that the aircraft had sufficient fuel reserves throughout the journey and that reports of a four-hour delay were inaccurate.

Chacko added that some passengers, possibly not frequent flyers, began to panic mid-air, prompting the captain to prioritise passenger comfort and take the decision to divert rather than prolong the holding pattern.

Accoring to CNBC-TV18 “Absolutely false. You can check on Flightradar. Anybody reporting flight remained airborne for nearly four hours, it’s absolutely incorrect, malicious, and wrong.”

Highlighting broader concerns, he cautioned against the spread of misinformation and fear.

ALSO READ Air India pushes agentic AI for next phase of digital growth



He said, “While we completely understand that there will be some degree of panic, one should not create fear-mongering.”

The incident comes amid heightened sensitivity around aviation safety, but the airline maintained that such weather-related diversions are routine, particularly during India’s pre-monsoon season.