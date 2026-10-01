Air India’s incoming Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam has received security clearance and is likely to officially take charge of the airline on Thursday, as reported by PTI, citing sources.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the security-clearance development to PTI. The Ethiopian national will succeed New Zealander Campbell Wilson and become the second foreign CEO and MD to head loss-making Air India.

Gebremariam takes over as the Tata Group-owned carrier aims for its expansion plans amid multiple external headwinds.

Cost discipline, profitability in focus

Ahead of taking charge, Gebremariam laid out some of his priorities during a town hall with employees on September 28. As per PTI, he stated, “cost discipline must become part of Air India’s culture,” while identifying profitability, safety and operational reliability as important priorities for the airline.

He also plans to introduce programmes that reward employees for ideas delivering measurable cost savings and enhancing operational efficiency.

Air India announced appointment in August

Air India announced Gebremariam’s appointment on August 5 after conducting a global search overseen by a dedicated Board committee. The airline mentioned that it was looking for a leader with experience in large-scale turnarounds safety, operational excellence and profitable expansion.

Gebremariam has served for more than a decade as CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group. As per the Air India official release, revenue at the airline increased more than fourfold, and its fleet size nearly tripled during his tenure. His experience also covers international long-haul network, MRO, hub operations and aviation training infrastructure.

Air India enters next phase

Welcoming Gebremariam in August, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, stated that the airline was entering a “critical execution and expansion era” after completing its initial phase of stabilisation, integration and fleet commitments under Wilson.

“Tewolde’s track record in building one of the world’s most efficient and profitable airline groups makes him uniquely suited to head Air India,” Chandrasekaran mentioned.

Gebremariam had said that after his appointment he looked forward to delivering “exceptional operational reliability, warm Indian hospitality and sustained long-term growth.”

For passengers, Air India said its next phase would comprise an accelerated push towards on-time performance, enhanced hospitality, modern aircraft cabins and seamless global connectivity.