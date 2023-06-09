IGI Airport allows passengers to use DigiYatra without mobile app

Indira Gandhi International Airport has launched a new initiative which allows passengers to use the ‘DigiYatra’ facility without downloading the mobile application.

As per Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the initiative launched at Terminal-3 will allow passengers to use DigiYatra through a three-step registration process. The initiative will allow passengers to travel using their face as their identity inside the airport.

“This passenger-first initiative has been undertaken by DIAL based on demands from passengers, seeking further simplification of the process for the usage of DigiYatra,” said DIAL, which manages and operates the airport.

“This initiative will not require the passengers to download anything on their mobile phones and has been especially curated to provide a delightful travel experience to those less familiar with technology.”

According to DIAL, the one-minute registration process entails passengers to scan their boarding pass and their face, and produce an identification proof to the security personnel stationed near the registration desk.

“Post-their successful registration, the passengers would be able to travel seamlessly, inside the terminal, security check area and at the boarding gates.”

DigiYatra is a digital platform for air travellers in India which makes the process of air travel more convenient and efficient for passengers by using facial recognition technology, was launched on December 1, 2022.

The initiative ensures faster mobility of passengers to boarding gates hassle-free.