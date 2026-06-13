Global air passenger traffic is expected to grow just 2.1% in 2026 as the Middle East conflict disrupts flight networks, pushes up fuel prices and weakens the broader economic environment, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

The latest estimate marks a sharp reduction from IATA’s December forecast of 4.9% growth. Passenger demand is measured in revenue passenger kilometres, or RPK, which combines the number of passengers carried with the distance travelled.

IATA said the surge in oil and aviation turbine fuel prices would weigh on airline finances while also reducing consumers’ spending power. It expects global economic growth to slow to around 2.5% in 2026, from 3.4% in 2025, while inflation could rise to 5%.

The impact is expected to be most severe in the Middle East, where passenger traffic is forecast to contract 11.4% during the year.

Airspace restrictions, longer flight paths and reduced operations at major regional hubs have resulted in the loss of transfer traffic, with some passengers shifting to alternative routes and airlines.

The region accounts for about 9.5% of global passenger traffic but handles more than 40% of global connecting traffic, making disruptions at Gulf hubs particularly significant for long-haul travel between Asia, Europe and Africa.

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Asia-Pacific traffic is forecast to grow 5.1% and account for more than half of the increase in global passenger demand.

Africa is expected to record the fastest growth at 10%, although from a comparatively small base, while European traffic is projected to rise 2.8% as travellers increasingly choose shorter leisure trips.

Fuel shock squeezes airline profits

The traffic slowdown comes as airlines face one of their sharpest fuel-cost increases in recent years.

IATA expects the industry’s fuel bill to rise nearly 40% to $350 billion in 2026, from $252 billion last year. Jet fuel prices are projected to average $152 a barrel, nearly 70% higher than in 2025.

Consequently, the global airline industry’s net profit is expected to nearly halve to $23 billion in 2026 from about $45 billion in the previous year.

Profit per passenger is forecast to fall to $4.50 from $9.10, despite airlines raising fares and increasing ancillary charges to recover part of the additional costs.

“While growth is weaker and more uneven across regions, the industry continues to expand,” IATA said, adding that passenger demand had moderated rather than collapsed.

Indian carriers cut flights

Indian airlines are also facing the impact of costlier fuel and restricted airspace.

Domestic carriers have announced temporary reductions on several international routes between June and August, including the suspension of Delhi–Chicago and Mumbai–New York services and fewer flights to some European cities.

The Iran war had forced longer reroutings and increased expenses, with the impact compounded by Pakistan’s airspace restrictions on Indian carriers. Domestic airlines have further reduced parts of their planned domestic schedules for June and July as jet fuel costs rise.