The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has welcomed the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s intervention to defer the proposed reduction in capacity at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA), calling for a collaborative approach to the redevelopment of Terminal 1 (T1).

The development comes as Mumbai prepares for a major restructuring of airport operations following the opening of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The transition is expected to eventually distribute traffic between the two airports, while the redevelopment of T1 at CSIA will require changes to existing operations and capacity.

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“We thank the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for its intervention, and welcome its decision that the airport operator defer its current proposal and re-engage with all stakeholders before returning with a revised and collaborative transition approach for T1 redevelopment,” said Albert Tjoeng, head of corporate communications, IATA.

“IATA has consistently supported the redevelopment of Terminal 1, the modernization of Mumbai Airport and the development of Navi Mumbai International Airport — all of which are important to the long-term growth of aviation and international connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan region,” Tjoeng added.

However, the industry body wants any significant reduction in airport capacity or other measure affecting airline operations to be carefully assessed before implementation.

“Any significant reduction in airport capacity or other measure impacting airline operations should be based on a transparent demand-capacity assessment, meaningful consultation with affected airlines, and sufficient time to develop workable transition arrangements that minimize disruption to airlines and their passengers,” Tjoeng said.

He added that these principles are reflected in the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Slot Allocation Guidelines, the Worldwide Airport Slot Guidelines (WASG) and best-practice airport planning guidelines.

The issue assumes significance as Mumbai’s air traffic system enters a period of structural change. CSIA remains one of the country’s busiest airports, while NMIA is being positioned as an additional aviation hub for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The transition between the two airports has already involved changes to airline schedules and operations, making coordination between airport operators, airlines and government authorities critical to maintaining connectivity.

IATA said the latest discussions provide an opportunity for stakeholders to reassess the capacity requirements at Mumbai Airport and understand the basis for any proposed reduction.

“The discussion now provides an opportunity for stakeholders using the airport to review the underlying capacity requirements, understand the basis of any proposed capacity reduction, examine alternatives that may mitigate such reductions, and work collaboratively on a transition plan that protects passenger interests, airline operations and the international connectivity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” Tjoeng said.

For airlines, capacity at a slot-constrained airport directly influences the number and timing of flights they can operate. Any abrupt reduction could affect schedules, aircraft utilisation, connectivity and passenger options, particularly on high-demand domestic and international routes. IATA said the priority now should be to reach an agreement between MIAL and airlines operating at Mumbai Airport through consultation.

“The key thing is to reach an agreement on the revised approach among all parties — MIAL and airlines operating at Mumbai Airport — through consultation,” Tjoeng said.