GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) commissioned Cargo Terminal 2 at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, adding 50,000 metric tonnes of annual handling capacity to the airport’s freight infrastructure. The facility has been built with dedicated expansion zones that can take the total capacity to 1,00,000 metric tonnes per annum.

The terminal, spread across 16,864 sq m, is supposed to handle pharmaceuticals, perishables, express shipments, and general cargo. The airport handled 1,68,052 metric tonnes in FY25, up 17% year-on-year, with international volumes alone growing 28%.

A pharma-first design

The most significant feature of the new terminal is its large, fully temperature-controlled pharma zone. Built specifically for pharmaceutical and perishable cargo, it is equipped with advanced temperature cut-off systems and continuous monitoring technology to ensure cold-chain integrity from the moment cargo enters the facility to the moment it is loaded.

Hyderabad is one of India’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturing and export hubs, and the cold chain has historically been one of the more vulnerable points in the air freight process.

Inside the terminal

As per PTI, the facility has dedicated inbound and outbound cargo zones, separate export and import processing areas, and multi-level racking systems built for optimised vertical storage.

Build-up and breakdown areas, where shipments are assembled into or dismantled from unit load devices, are large enough to process multiple consignments simultaneously, reducing bottlenecks during peak hours, the PTI report added.

Enhanced airside-landside connectivity, dedicated road access, and robust power infrastructure have also been built in.

What the leadership said

Kadhir Kadhiravan, CEO, GHIAL, called the commissioning “a defining moment” for the airport’s emergence as a leading air cargo gateway in Asia. “We have built the new terminal to serve the most demanding cargo verticals, from life-saving pharmaceuticals to time-critical express consignments, with the precision, speed, and reliability that global supply chains require,” he said.

Sanjiv Edward, CEO, GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics, framed it as part of a larger push to strengthen India’s air logistics ecosystem. “This launch marks a significant step in reinforcing our commitment to world-class infrastructure and serving the industry in the region with products that add value to their business,” he said.

Sustainability and safety

Consistent with GHIAL’s stated sustainability commitments, the terminal uses energy-efficient lighting, optimised HVAC design, and insulation systems, particularly in temperature-controlled sections. Workflow planning has been used to cut equipment idle time and reduce overall energy consumption.

On safety, the terminal is equipped with a multi-level fire detection and alarm system for early hazard identification, covering cargo, infrastructure, and personnel.