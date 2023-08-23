Honeywell Revolutionizes Airport Operations with New Airfield Ground Lighting Facility in India

Honeywell, a global technology leader, inaugurated its cutting-edge Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) manufacturing facility in Gurugram. This innovative AGL solution, conceived under India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, is set to transform airport operations, making aircraft landings safer and more efficient. Adhering to rigorous global aviation standards and regulations, Honeywell’s AGL is poised to redefine the aviation industry landscape.

Located within a sprawling 41,000-square-foot facility in Gurugram, Honeywell’s AGL takes center stage as a beacon of technological advancement. Representing a comprehensive suite of ground-installed luminaires and associated components, AGL plays a pivotal role in guiding aircraft during landings and ensuring seamless navigation to their designated stands. This breakthrough innovation holds particular significance in adverse weather conditions, facilitating uninterrupted operations.

An outstanding feature of Honeywell’s AGL solution is its revolutionary low-wattage, LED-based lighting technology. Not only does this technology elevate the efficiency of airport operations and enhance regulatory compliance, but it also champions sustainability by significantly reducing energy consumption and extending the longevity of crucial assets. With an unparalleled combination of durability, extended lifespan, and exceptional energy efficiency, Honeywell’s LED lights outperform conventional halogen lamps. This technological leap ensures improved visibility, simplified replacement procedures, and substantially reduced maintenance demands, ultimately optimizing overall airport operational costs.

Ashish Modi, President of Honeywell India, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant achievement. He emphasized, “We take immense pride in manufacturing state-of-the-art airfield ground lighting systems entirely within India. Our advanced solutions strike the perfect balance between compliance, safety, and environmental standards. The introduction of Honeywell’s LED lighting solution for runways and taxiways, coupled with our comprehensive range of aviation solutions, promises to dramatically enhance safety and operational efficiency for airfield ground lighting operations.”

Also Read Indian Coast Guard and Philippines Coast Guard Forge Path to Strengthen Maritime Coop

In a rapidly growing Indian aviation landscape, projected to channel up to $12 billion in investments and encompass as many as 220 airports by 2025, Honeywell’s contributions stand as a cornerstone of this transformative journey. The AGL solutions engineered and developed in India boast Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification and adhere meticulously to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. With a unique patented three-light window design, these solutions offer not only operational flexibility but also structural stability to withstand the dynamic stresses imposed by aircraft movements.

The groundbreaking six-window design offers significant advantages, including a substantial reduction in dirt and rubber deposits, decreased water and dust accumulation, and a minimized risk of landing-induced electronic failures. Moreover, this design ensures an extended light lifecycle, mitigates mechanical damage resulting from snow plowing, reduces the need for inventory, and amplifies operational reliability under all weather conditions.

Also Read India Takes Lead in BRICS Expansion Efforts: Forging Consensus on New Member Selection

This pioneering initiative seamlessly aligns with the essence of the ‘Make in India’ program, underscoring Honeywell’s steadfast commitment to domestic manufacturing and technological innovation. The successful launch of the first batch of FAA-certified LED Airfield Ground Lights serves as a testament to Honeywell’s unwavering dedication to India’s aviation sector and its enduring adherence to the ‘Make in India’ ethos. The project was nurtured and developed by Honeywell’s Technology Solutions team in India, further emphasizing the local impact and expertise.

As Honeywell takes monumental strides in this technological advancement, India’s aviation infrastructure is primed for unparalleled growth, backed by a steadfast commitment to sustainable practices. Honeywell’s indomitable dedication reshapes the aviation landscape while fortifying India’s position as a global hub for cutting-edge aviation technology.