An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated at Bengaluru airport on Tuesday evening after smoke was detected in the aircraft during taxiing. Two passengers sustained minor injuries during the emergency evacuation process, as per a report by PTI.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that the incident involved IndiGo flight 6E 6017 operated by an Airbus A321 aircraft bearing registration VT-IME. The aircraft has been grounded for inspection and rectification, whereas the regulator has also initiated a probe into the incident.

According to PTI, over 230 people were on board the aircraft during the incident.

What led to the emergency evacuation?

DGCA stated that smoke was reported from both the cockpit and cabin after the aircraft pushed back and began taxiing for departure.

“Crew carried emergency evacuation of passengers using all escape slides. During the evacuation process, two passengers received minor injuries,” DGCA said in a statement.

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The regulator also added that the aircraft has been grounded for inspection and that an inquiry into the incident is ongoing.

An IndiGo spokesperson says, “On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxing out to the runway for departure, smoke was noticed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities… pic.twitter.com/4HfBsqFuJF — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

‘It was a tough scene to watch,’ say passengers

Passengers on the IndiGo Bengaluru-Chennai flight recounted panic aboard the aircraft after smoke was detected before takeoff. While speaking to ANI, passenger Padatha Das stated, “As soon as the flight started, smoke started coming. Immediately, everybody started shouting. Then the doors were opened, and we came out. “

Another passenger, Lakshmi Pathi stated to ANI that there was “dense smoke” and pungent smell inside the aircraft, which resulted in “high commotion” during the evacuation process. “There was a lot of old passengers. During the evacuation process, the old passengers and the children found it very difficult. It was a tough scene to watch,” the passenger told ANI.

Indigo’s official statement

In its official statement, IndiGo stated that the smoke was noticed while the aircraft was taxiing toward the runway for departure from Bengaluru to Chennai.

“On 26 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 6017 from Bengaluru to Chennai was taxiing toward the runway for departure, smoke was observed in the aircraft. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was conducted, and all the relevant authorities were informed,” the airline mentioned.

The airline further stated that all passengers and crew members were safe and shifted back to the terminal after the evacuation.

“All customers and crew are safe and have been moved to the terminal, where they are being attended by our teams to ensure their well-being,” IndiGo said in its statement.

Alternate aircraft arranged

IndiGo also arranged another aircraft to operate the Bengaluru-Chennai flight after the incident.

“An alternate aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight, which will depart shortly, and refreshments are being provided to the customers to ease their wait time,” the airline stated.