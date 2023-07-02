The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati has recorded a footfall of around five lakh passengers in the month of June 2023. A spokesperson of the Adani Group-controlled facility told PTI out of the 5 lakh passengers, nearly 2.95 lakh were departure passengers and the remaining were passengers who had arrived at the Guwahati Airport. This represented a total increase of 15 per cent in passenger footfall as compared to last year’s month of June.

Guwahati Airport’s Consistent Growth



The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport registered around 4,000 movements of flights in June 2023, which was way higher than the June 2022 figure, reported PTI. This could be because the LGBI Airport acts as a gateway to Northeast India. It has 32 domestic and two international destinations for passengers from Guwahati, the official said.

The Spokesperson further added that with respect to national destinations, people from Guwahati preferred to travel more to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, while the two most popular international locations were Singapore and Paro. She said that Guwahati Airport is expecting positive and consistent growth in the coming winter, probably starting in October. PTI reported that in the winter season, the rise in the number of passengers will also definitely sharpen.

Air travel is seeing strong growth post the pandemic. Northeast’s largest airport also handled a record footfall of around five lakh passengers in May 2023.