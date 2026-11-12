Several international airlines, including Gulf Air, Saudia, Qatar Airways, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air, Riyadh Air, Air Arabia and Flynas, have strongly objected to Mumbai airport operator’s unilateral and forceful decision to deny their requested Historical slots for the Summer 2027 schedule, demanding restoration of their historical slots and questioning the regulatory approval for the proposed capacity reduction, according to sources at AOC.

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The affected airlines have termed the move unilateral and forced, alleging that the airport operator finalised the slot allocations without adequate consultation with the carriers. They have also raised concerns over with the airport operator over the alleged non-compliance with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s (MoCA) 2013 slot allocation guidelines and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) slot guidelines.



Interestingly, carriers operating from Dubai and Abu Dhabi are not in the list of affected airlines and have their slots approved.

The airlines have asked the airport operator to provide details of the MoCA approval under which capacity at Terminal 1 has been proposed to be reduced and historical slots cancelled. They have maintained that the operator cannot unilaterally take away their established slot entitlements without following the prescribed regulatory process.

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The affected carriers have also escalated the matter to their respective local aviation regulators, communicating their objections to the proposed changes and seeking intervention.

The dispute comes amid the planned redevelopment of the North section of Terminal 1B at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which is expected to begin in January 2027. The redevelopment is being undertaken to address safety concerns and is expected to increase the terminal’s passenger-handling capacity by 33% upon completion.

On November 5, Mumbai airport’s slot coordinator informed the affected airlines that their requested slots could not be accommodated for the Summer 2027 schedule, which begins in late March, citing temporary capacity constraints arising from the planned transition out of Terminal 2.

The communication reportedly assured airlines that their historical slots would be restored following the planned expansion of Terminal 2. However, the assurance has not allayed concerns among the affected carriers, which are seeking clarity on the regulatory basis for the proposed changes.

The proposed slot adjustments could affect international connectivity between Mumbai and 14 destinations, including Dammam, Dhaka, Kuwait City, Fujairah, Bahrain, Riyadh, Jakarta, Jeddah, Muscat, Madinah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

The Airline Operators’ Committee (AOC) has also sought the Civil Aviation Ministry’s intervention over the proposed capacity reduction and slot allocation process, calling for adherence to the applicable guidelines.