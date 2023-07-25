Gujarat’s first Greenfield Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat on July 27 and 28, during which he will inaugurate Gujarat’s highly anticipated first Greenfield Airport – the Hirasar Greenfield Airport on 27 July. The Hirasar Greenfield Airport, located approximately 30 km from Rajkot near NH-27, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1,405 crore. The construction of the new greenfield airport is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Airport Authority of India and the Civil Aviation Department of the Government of Gujarat.

In a latest release by the Gujarat government said “Rajkot is an important economic centre for Gujarat and India owing to its small-scale and heavy industries.” Through this infrastructure development and the establishment of air connectivity to international markets will catalyse industrial growth, creating numerous employment opportunities.

Its strategic location on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway aims to streamline logistics for various industries in the region, including the ceramic industry of Morbi and other businesses in Jamnagar that rely on Rajkot for air connectivity. This boost in airport infrastructure is set to enhance travel logistics, foster the growth of hotels, restaurants, warehouses, cargo handling, and clearing businesses, among others. The Hirasar Greenfield Airport is poised to become a catalyst for the overall progress and prosperity of the region.

It is to be noted that the foundation stone for the international airport was laid by the Prime Minister during the bhoomipujan ceremony on 7 October 2017, held in Hirasar village, near Chotila.

Here are some interesting features of the Hirasar Greenfield Airport