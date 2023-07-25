Gujarat’s first Greenfield Airport: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat on July 27 and 28, during which he will inaugurate Gujarat’s highly anticipated first Greenfield Airport – the Hirasar Greenfield Airport on 27 July. The Hirasar Greenfield Airport, located approximately 30 km from Rajkot near NH-27, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1,405 crore. The construction of the new greenfield airport is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Airport Authority of India and the Civil Aviation Department of the Government of Gujarat.
In a latest release by the Gujarat government said “Rajkot is an important economic centre for Gujarat and India owing to its small-scale and heavy industries.” Through this infrastructure development and the establishment of air connectivity to international markets will catalyse industrial growth, creating numerous employment opportunities.
Its strategic location on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway aims to streamline logistics for various industries in the region, including the ceramic industry of Morbi and other businesses in Jamnagar that rely on Rajkot for air connectivity. This boost in airport infrastructure is set to enhance travel logistics, foster the growth of hotels, restaurants, warehouses, cargo handling, and clearing businesses, among others. The Hirasar Greenfield Airport is poised to become a catalyst for the overall progress and prosperity of the region.
It is to be noted that the foundation stone for the international airport was laid by the Prime Minister during the bhoomipujan ceremony on 7 October 2017, held in Hirasar village, near Chotila.
Here are some interesting features of the Hirasar Greenfield Airport
- The Rajkot International Airport, included under the prestigious PM Gati Shakti Project, has been meticulously developed at a cost of Rs 1,405 crore. Situated approximately 30 km from Rajkot, near NH-27, in Hirasar village, the airport covers an expansive area of 1025.50 hectares (2534 acres), with the Airport Authority of India constructing the airport across 1500 acres.
- The airport boasts a well-designed 3040 m (3.04 km) long and 45-meter-wide runway, capable of accommodating 14 planes simultaneously. With an apron spread over 50,800 sq.m and a passenger terminal sprawling across 23,000 sq.m, it can efficiently manage 1280 travelers per hour during peak hours.
- Distinguishing itself further, the airport caters not only to ‘C’-type planes but also offers future provisions for accommodating ‘E’-type planes. This remarkable feature enables the people of Rajkot and Saurashtra to avail services of large-size aircraft such as Airbus A-380, Boeing 747, and Boeing 777.
- Emphasising sustainability, the airport is equipped with a solar power system, a green belt, and a rainwater harvesting system. It also incorporates essential facilities like one parallel half taxi-way, a rapid exit taxi track, an interim terminal building, and cargo and MRO/hangars.
- Having recently earned the International Aeronautical Information Publication (A.I.P) tag, which is vital for aircraft operations, the airport ensures a seamless travel experience. It offers exclusive facilities, including four passenger boarding bridges, three conveyor belts, and 8 check-in counters (with an additional 12 to be added in the future), equipped with advanced firefighting and fire alarm systems.
- The City Side Area, sprawling over 524 acres, features dedicated facilities for landscaping, car, taxi, and bus parking, alongside the Air Traffic Controller (A.T.C), Interim Terminal Building, and Fire Station.
- The airport’s gallery provides a captivating glimpse of Gujarat’s rich heritage and traditions, adorned with art showcasing Ranjit Vilas Palace, Dandiya, and folk dances of the state.