Gujarat gets first Greenfield Airport! PM Modi inaugurates international airport near Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Gujarat’s first greenfield airport near Rajkot city, located in Hirasar village. PM is on a two-day visit to Gujarat and also unveild several significant projects. A release by the state government said “the international airport at Hirasar village near Rajkot city, which the PM inaugurated on Thursday afternoon, is Gujarat’s first greenfield airport.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate packages 8 and 9 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana. These recently completed packages will provide water to 52,398 acres of irrigable land in 95 villages, benefiting numerous farmers, and offer potable water to approximately 98,000 people in the Saurashtra region.

At the same venue, the Prime Minister also inaugurated an over-bridge and a newly-constructed library, further enhancing the region’s infrastructure.

Hirasar Greenfield Airport

As part of the prestigious PM Gati Shakti Project, the Rajkot International Airport has been meticulously developed, with a total investment of Rs 1,405 crore. It is strategically located around 30 km from Rajkot, near NH-27, in Hirasar village, covering a vast area of 1025.50 hectares (2534 acres). The Airport Authority of India has been instrumental in constructing the airport across 1500 acres.

The airport boasts a well-designed 3040 m (3.04 km) long and 45-meter-wide runway, capable of accommodating up to 14 planes simultaneously. Its apron covers an area of 50,800 sq.m, and the passenger terminal sprawls across 23,000 sq.m, with a remarkable capacity to manage 1280 travelers per hour during peak hours.

What are Greenfield Airports?

As part of the Greenfield Airport policy, 11 airports have been successfully made operational. The government has provided ‘In-Principle’ approval for the development of 21 more Greenfield Airports across the country. Construction work for the remaining 10 airports is currently in progress and is expected to be completed in due course.

The development of Greenfield airports encompasses a comprehensive process that includes meticulous planning, designing, and construction of all essential airport facilities. These facilities comprise runways, terminals, air traffic control towers, cargo handling infrastructure, parking areas, and other essential amenities. Greenfield airports are strategically designed to fulfill the present and future aviation requirements of a specific region or the entire country.