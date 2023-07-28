Greenfield Airports in India: How many to be developed as International Airports? Know all about operations, investment and more

Modi government implemented the Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy in 2008 to facilitate the development of new airports in the country. Under this policy, developers, including state governments, interested in constructing airports are required to identify suitable sites and conduct a Pre-feasibility Study. They must then submit a proposal to the Central Government for ‘Site Clearance’ followed by ‘In-Principle’ approval.

As part of this policy, the central government granted ‘In-Principle’ approval for the establishment of 21 new Greenfield Airports across various states.

Greenfield Airports in India

These airports include Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan, and Shivamogga in Karnataka, Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar, and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera, and Hirasar in Gujarat, Karaikal in Puducherry, Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram, and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala, and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Airports which are operational

Among these, 11 Greenfield airports, namely Durgapur, Shirdi, Kannur, Pakyong, Kalaburagi, Orvakal (Kurnool), Sindhudurg, Kushinagar, Itanagar, Mopa, and Shivamogga, have already been operationalised.

UDAN scheme

To improve regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable for the masses, the Ministry of Civil Aviation launched the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN (UdeDeshkaAamNagrik) in 2016. Airports included in the awarded routes of UDAN that require upgradation or development for RCS operations fall under the “Revival/upgradation of unserved and underserved airports/heliports/water aerodromes” Scheme. To date, 74 airports, including heliports, water aerodromes, and greenfield airports, have been operationalized under UDAN.

‘In-principle’ approval

Out of the 21 mentioned Greenfield Airports, 7 airports have received ‘in-principle’ approval to be developed as international airports. These airports are Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, Karaikal in Puducherry, Jewar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera, and Hirasar in Gujarat, and Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is responsible for the development of Hirasar and Dholera airports, while the remaining projects are financed by the concerned airport developers.

Private investment for airport infrastructure

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has taken several measures to attract private investment for airport infrastructure development, including Greenfield Airports. 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is allowed in Greenfield and Brownfield airport projects under the FDI Policy. Additionally, ‘in principle’ approval has been granted to various State Governments for the development of Greenfield Airports under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode with private investment.

Airports are upgraded to international status by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other airport operators based on factors like commercial viability, traffic demand, and land availability. Since 2014, four airports, namely Tirupati, Vijayawada, Kushinagar, and Mopa, have been declared as International Airports, increasing the total number of international airports in the country to 30.

Enhancement of airport infrastructure

The Greenfield Airports Policy and other related initiatives have significantly contributed to the expansion and enhancement of airport infrastructure and air connectivity across India.