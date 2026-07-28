The Centre plans to develop a network of 44 airports, including four major hub airports, to strengthen India’s international air connectivity and support its ambition of becoming a global aviation hub, a senior government official said on Tuesday, according to PTI.

The announcement came as Air India launched its ‘Easy Connect’ Hub and Spoke services from Amritsar, making it the second city after Varanasi to be integrated into the airline’s expanding domestic-to-international connectivity network.

Hub and Spoke model to improve global connectivity from smaller cities

Speaking at the launch event in Amritsar, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the government’s long-term plan includes the development of four hub airports and 40 spoke airports across the country.

At present, Delhi is the only operational hub airport under the model, while Varanasi and Amritsar serve as spoke airports. Ahmedabad is expected to become the next city to join the network.

The Hub and Spoke model is designed to improve international connectivity for passengers travelling from Tier-II and Tier-III cities by routing them through major hub airports before they board overseas flights. The initiative aims to reduce travel inconvenience while improving access to international destinations from smaller Indian cities.

Addressing the event through a video message, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu described the initiative as an important milestone for India’s aviation sector.

Hub and Spoke is an “aviation sovereignty” and an “opportunity” model for India.

The minister also said the government is working towards developing 100 airports and 200 heliports over the next 10 years to further expand the country’s aviation infrastructure.

Air India expands ‘Easy Connect’ network

Under the Hub and Spoke programme, Air India has introduced ‘Easy Connect’ services that allow passengers to complete baggage check-in and immigration formalities at their origin airport before travelling through the hub airport for onward international connections.

From Amritsar, travellers will be able to connect to 27 international destinations through Delhi, with onward flights available within four hours of arrival. These include destinations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, West Asia and Southeast Asia.

The airline has started operating two daily ‘Easy Connect’ flights from Amritsar.

“As part of the ‘Easy Connect’ programme, international travellers from Amritsar can complete through check-in to their final destinations, clear immigration formalities at Amritsar airport, and enjoy seamless transfers through Delhi without having to re-check baggage or change terminals,” Air India said in a statement.

The airline said similar services will be introduced from Ahmedabad, Goa, Kochi and other Indian cities in the coming weeks. The first ‘Easy Connect’ service under the Hub and Spoke model was launched from Varanasi on June 25.